12 Times Gym Crush Alicia Marie Proved She’s the Fitness World's Cosplay Queen

Forget Halloween, this beautiful Iron Maiden breaks out the costumes all year round.

Alicia Marie is an Instagram star, fitness model, a published author, and an M&F Iron Maiden. Basically, she's a badass—and it's no wonder. Marie is a former boxer who's partially deaf due to an old injury from her time in the squared circle. She says it gave her some comic book-inspired motivation.

"It doesn’t hold me back at all. I’ve learned to read lips," Marie says. "I feel like a superhero. With or without hearing, I will still do and accomplish the things that I’ve planned."

She feels like a superhero and often dresses like one. Marie is an avid cosplayer, and frequently posts her costumed selfies on her Instagram page.

12 Times Gym Crush Alicia Marie Proved She's the Fitness World's Cosplay Queen
Marie dressed as a Star Trek Bunny, and posed for photos at the Hard Rock Hotel at Comic-Con International 2014 in San Diego, CA, on July 25, 2014.

Marie as Storm on day 2 of Stan Lee's Los Angeles Comic Con 2016 held at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, CA, on Oct. 29, 2016.

Marie at the premiere of Universal Pictures' Warcraft held at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, CA, on June 6, 2016.

