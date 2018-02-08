12 Times Gym Crush Alicia Marie Proved She’s the Fitness World's Cosplay Queen

Alicia Marie is an Instagram star, fitness model, a published author, and an M&F Iron Maiden. Basically, she's a badass—and it's no wonder. Marie is a former boxer who's partially deaf due to an old injury from her time in the squared circle. She says it gave her some comic book-inspired motivation.

"It doesn’t hold me back at all. I’ve learned to read lips," Marie says. "I feel like a superhero. With or without hearing, I will still do and accomplish the things that I’ve planned."

She feels like a superhero and often dresses like one. Marie is an avid cosplayer, and frequently posts her costumed selfies on her Instagram page.