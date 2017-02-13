Hannah Jeter—yes, Derek Jeter’s wife—will appear in the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, returning for the fifth time. But this one’s a bit more significant. This time, the beauty was shot just weeks after learning she’s pregnant with her first child, according to SI.com.

Jeter is expecting a girl; and in an essay in The Players’ Tribune, she expressed her desire to keep her daughter’s life out of the spotlight.

RUEVEN AFANADOR / SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

“We want our kids’ lives to be as ‘normal’ as possible,” Jeter told The Players’ Tribune. “They’re going to be born into such an extraordinary situation. They’re going to have to be some strong little people. We don’t want them to be defined by their dad’s name—for them, we want him to just be ‘Dad.’ That will be the piece of him they’ll have that the rest of the world doesn’t. It will be special, and it will be theirs.”

