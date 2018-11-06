Our 20 Favorite Women From the Marvel Universe

Over the last decade, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has become an expansive and multifaceted entity that fans can’t get enough of. The latest film in the franchise, Avengers: Infinity War, took in more than $2 billion at the international box office alone (not counting Blu-ray sales and merchandise tie-ins). That worldwide gross was helped, in large part, by the roster of incredible characters that filled the screen. More specifically, the cast touted some of the best actresses Hollywood has to offer. And it's not just the Avengers films that showcase strong, memorable female leads—nearly every Marvel film features a woman that is ready to kick just as much ass as her male counterpart.

Here, we’ve highlighted some of the best women Marvel has to offer. Take a look through to see some of the franchise's showstoppers.