Alexandra Daddario Talks Dogs, Yoga, and Working With 'The Rock'

Last year’s Baywatch movie might not have won any Oscars, but you don’t play a lifeguard in that flick unless you’re in phenomenal shape. So we were psyched to catch up with actress Alexandra Daddario—whom you might also know from San Andreas, American Horror Story, and, well, Instagram—to quiz her about all things training, nutrition, and The Rock. (And trust us, she has some pretty amusing things to say about that last one.) Here’s what the beautiful brunette told us about heavy lifting, snacking wisely, dog-based training, and her two-time co-star, Dwayne Johnson.

The Internet says you got into weight training to prep for your role in Baywatch. How’d that go?

I started working out with Patrick Murphy, this amazing trainer in Los Angeles. The weight training helped me feel stronger, especially in my back, which didn’t hurt as much. Women should look into it if they haven’t before.

How else do you stay fit?

I do a ton of yoga. I find it more than just physically beneficial, but also emotionally. It’s great to take an hour to just chill out, be away from your phone, and focus on positivity.

You’ve teamed up with Autotrader on their new dog adoption site, Dogtrader.com. Why should readers check it out, and do you work out with your own adopted dog, Levon?

I love this idea because like Autotrader with cars, Dogtrader helps you find the dog that matches your lifestyle easily. Plus, we need to get dogs out of shelters and into loving homes! And all the time! My dog actually makes me more active. We love to hike and explore different trails in Los Angeles. He’s honestly the coolest dog ever.



Courtesy of DogTrader.com

What go-to foods keep you feeling energized and healthy?

Salads, fish, and rice, especially before a workout. I keep Lara bars in my purse. I also love avocados. I’ll cut one in half, put some olive oil and salt on it—that’s a healthy and filling snack.

Was Baywatch your most physically demanding role, or does that honor fall to, say, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief?

That’s close. Percy Jackson required intricate sword choreography, and I found that more challenging. It really brought out a side of me I didn’t know existed—this tough warrior woman.

Your mom is a lawyer and your dad once headed the NYPD counterterrorism unit. Are you a badass by nature?

I think there’s a lot to just working hard. Your full badass potential is reached when you work your butt off. My mom really worked her way up from nothing, and it was inspiring to see everything she accomplished growing up.

You’ve teamed up with M&F cover man Dwayne Johnson in both Baywatch and San Andreas. What might readers be surprised to learn about him?

Dwayne is a real-life superhero. He’s incredibly hard-working and kind and supportive of people he works with—and really wants to see them succeed. We could all do with more of that in this world.

Be honest, you could totally out-bench-press him, right?

He’s very strong, but some people say I have bigger pecs. Ha ha ha, sorry. But no, I could not out-bench press The Rock. I wouldn’t take on that challenge.

TUNE IN: Watch for Daddario in Can You Keep a Secret? and the San Andreas sequel next year.

FOLLOW: Instagram (@alexandradaddario) and Twitter (@AAdaddario).