Ivanka Shines Spotlight on Fitness with #TogetherApart Campaign

As the world focuses on efforts to resolve the current coronavirus crisis, Ivanka Trump has emerged as an advocate for making healthy choices during a historic window of isolation. The mother of three tells Muscle & Fitness, “As we continue to social distance during this critical time, it is important that we maintain positivity by sharing collaborative, uplifting and useful ideas to keep everyone healthy – mind and body.” She continues, “This is why we encourage readers everywhere to use the hashtag #TogetherApart to share ideas that will inspire and entertain our children and each other.”

Working alongside the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition, the Presidential Senior Advisor has taken an active role in the administration’s various fitness and active living initiatives.

The 38-year-old adds, “While we may be apart now, we are all in this together!”

Visit https://www.hhs.gov/fitness/index.html to learn more about the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition.