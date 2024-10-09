Earlier this month, Muscle & Fitness Director of Media Frank Sepe and M&F Chief Content Officer Zack Zeigler sat down with boxing legend Mike Tyson and Tyson 2.0 brand co-founder and CEO Adam Wilks for a wide-ranging discussion.

For those unfamiliar—and there can’t be many of you, right?—“Iron” Mike Tyson is much more than just a boxer. He’s a former undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, known for his ferocious style and knockout power, and is considered one of the greatest heavyweight boxers ever.

But he’s also proven himself as an entertainer, with roles in movies like The Hangover and the animated series Mike Tyson Mysteries, showcasing his comedic timing and personality.

Beyond his athletic and entertainment careers, Tyson has become a successful entrepreneur. His Tyson 2.0 brand encompasses cannabis, functional mushrooms, and now, a new focus-enhancing supplement called Ultimate Focus.

A longer, more in-depth video interview and feature that covers Tyson’s mindset heading into the fight, his prep, and how he and Wilks are positioning their Tyson 2.0 brand to expand is coming soon. For now, here are some highlights from Sepe and Zeigler’s interview.

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Fight

Tyson Responds to Jake Paul’s Trash Talk

“I try to be conscious [of my responses so] I don’t embarrass my kids… because I understand that it affects my family. So I’m just conscious about that. … but the animosity and the malice is still there.”



Why Tyson Decided to Fight Jake Paul

“I did an exhibition with Roy Jones Jr., and Jake was on that card. He keeps impressing people and improving, so I thought it was a no-brainer for us to fight.”

Is Mike Tyson Friends With Jake Paul?

“We’ll be friendly after the fight … when I’m carrying him to his corner.”

Tyson 2.0 Brand

“I don’t endorse anything I don’t personally use or believe in. I wouldn’t do alcohol, so I’d never sell it. … [Adam adds] Mike’s authenticity is a big part of our success. Whether it’s cannabis, the new memory and focus pill [Ultimate Focus], or edible cookies, it’s all based on Mike’s preferences and experiences. People can sense when something is real.”

How Tyson 2.0’s Ultimate Focus Helps Tyson’s Prep

“It’s a mood stimulator. It helps me relax. I’m a very intense person, and if I don’t have something to balance me out, I might hurt myself. I don’t always have control over my mental capacity. … It helps me stay calm and focused. Cus D’Amato, my trainer, taught me the importance of mental focus. You have to dedicate time every day to affirmations, to your belief system.”

Key Ingredients in Ultimate Focus

“[Adam explains] It’s all-natural, green tea-based. It’s for neuro hacking, helping you focus whether you’re working out, studying, or in a big meeting.”

How Mike Tyson Stays Focused and Confident

“If you don’t experience self-doubt, you shouldn’t fight. You overcome it through your belief system. You [overcome it] by having something that triggers that belief system when doubt comes in.”