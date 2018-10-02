Shaquille O'Neal Talks Dunks, Lifting, and Pre-Game Meals

The NBA returns in October. So we grill one of the league’s all-time greats, Saquille O’Neal, about his best dunks, toughest opponents, and biggest regrets.

When you burst into the NBA in 1992, the league had never seen anything like you: a true seven-footer who could move like a guard and destroy backboards at will. Are you the strongest player in basketball history?

I’ve heard it’s between me and Wilt Chamberlain. But you know what’s crazy? I shake a lot of the old guys’ hands, and they try to break my hand. The guy with the strongest handshake is Artis Gilmore. Bill Russell has a strong handshake, too. And so did Wilt.

What’s the greatest strength feat of your life?

When I was about 14 years old, one of my friends got hit by a car. He was under it a little bit. It was a small car—like a Volkswagen Bug—but I lifted it up just enough for him to get his leg out.

Which of your dunks impresses you the most?

The dunk versus the New Jersey Nets [in 1993] when I tore the whole backboard off. I wasn’t even trying to rip it down—the whole thing just broke off.

In your prime, how much could you bench-press?

My max was 475. I’m up to 415 now. I’ve got a bad shoulder, but I’m trying to get back to that. In my prime, I did it twice.

How often do you train nowadays?

I was training every day after the season. Then I took a week off to take the kids to the Bahamas. I started back up recently. I know I need to lose weight, but I don’t want to get skinny. So I’m bulking up. I want to get muscular like a WWE wrestler. I’ve been lifting and eating right—you know, just trying to get swole, because I don’t want to lose 50 pounds and be skinny. I want to be all muscle. I want to take my shirt off one last time.

Do you have a favorite exercise?

The bench press and swimming. I don’t run because my knees are banged up, so I do a lot of riding the bike and a lot of elliptical.

Got any training tips?

You just gotta train smart, and you gotta be knowledgeable. When I was young, I didn’t have knowledge, I didn’t want knowledge. But now that I’m getting older, I’m doing a lot of simple stuff that I wish I would’ve done when I was playing.

During your playing days, did you hit the gym a lot?

I never hit the gym.

Why?

You get beat up during the season. I was too tired to waste energy lifting weights.

Who’s the strongest player you ever lined up against?

Charles Oakley.

You’re a self-confessed doughnut lover and even a global ambassador for Krispy Kreme. But we’re guessing doughnuts were not part of your pregame meal.

My pregame meal in my earlier days was a turkey club sandwich and fries. Then I was on the plane one night, and I discovered a new word: tryptophan. It’s in turkey, and basically, it gets you sleepy. Then I read that Michael Jordan had a steak before every game because it helped give him energy in the fourth quarter. So from 1999 to the end of my career, I always had a steak.

We’re not sure if you heard— the announcement sort of flew under the radar—but LeBron James is now a Laker. Do you anticipate his jersey hanging in the rafters next to yours one day?

If he wins a championship, it will. If he doesn’t win any, no.

Think he’ll eventually have a statue outside Staples Center next to yours?

If he wins one or two championships, he will.

WWE Shaq Isn't too Concerned with Big Show He doesn't seem too concerned about his potential match with Big Show.