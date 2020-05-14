Some say you can’t teach an old dog new tricks but when it comes to Snoop Dogg, that statement has never been more incorrect. The music pioneer’s empire has now expanded to the food industry with his recent investment in Outstanding Foods, an emerging plant-based food brand.

A turning point in Snoop’s pursuit of a healthier lifestyle came several years ago when music executive Russell Simmons made an appearance on his “GGN” weekly Youtube show. Snoop was pleasantly surprised when Simmons had him try plant-based meat alternatives

This experience did not convert the multi-platform artist into a vegan, however, he has chosen to live a healthier lifestyle. These days, Snoop opts for healthier snack alternatives, with the PigOut Pigless Pork Rinds being his latest go-to snack. We recently caught up with Snoop about his lifestyle change, his new partnership with Outstanding Foods, and how he’s holding up during this quarantine.

1. What stood out about Outstanding Foods and their PigOut pigless pork rinds that made you want to get involved?

When I met with the team, I liked their vibe and their mission. They are a great brand and always encourage people to live a healthier lifestyle and give them healthier options .. even if they want to indulge in their favorite snacks.

2. Over the last decade, performers like KRS-One, Jay-Z, Beyonce, and YG have either adopted a plant-based diet or become involved with a healthier style of eating. What do you think sparked this revolution?

I think health has become a bigger priority for everyone, including myself and my family. I love to see artists, entertainers, and influencers putting a bigger emphasis on this to encourage everyone to live their best life. You know we all wanna live forever.

3. Have you noticed a change in your body or mindset since you’ve introduced plant-based foods into your diet?

For sure – it’s all about balance when u are trying to stay healthy and fit. With my crazy schedule, I need to do everything so I can stay at the top of my game.

4. How are you dealing with being stuck inside due to the coronavirus?

You know, just like everyone else in the world, it definitely was an adjustment from being on the go all time. I’ve been spending my time with my family the most, working on some new projects from my crib. I’m staying connected with friends and loved ones during this time to make sure everyone is good. I hope all my fans are staying safe and healthy during this time, we all in this together.

5. What have you been listening too while being stuck in the house?

In my house, we listen to everything over here – from old to new. We like to constantly have music going, dance, and keep the positive energy going.

6. Outside of your musical accomplishments, what are you most proud of about the legacy you’ve built for yourself?

Most of all, I’m proud of my family and who they are today. My beautiful wife Shante has led the way and created a home that we all love. I’m also really proud of my Snoop Youth Football League, that I started over a decade ago. Thru the years, I’ve seen these kids grow and learn in a positive way – some of the kids playing college and NFL football and it’s a beautiful thing to see where they are now.