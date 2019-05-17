Superstar Drew McIntyre Talks About the Lessons He Learned During His Time Away From WWE

Though still only 33, Drew McIntyre has already experienced the many highs and lows that a professional wrestling career has to offer, so when the 6’5” WWE Superstar from Ayrshire, Scotland, speaks up, those in the locker room should be all ears.

We recently caught up with McIntyre, who had some candid advice to younger talent about how they can improve their situation in the present to avoid traveling the same perilous career path that he has.

“I’d say figure it out now, while you are in WWE and start applying yourself in every area that can possibly benefit [you], like the gym or working on, perhaps, your character,” McIntyre says. “Maybe look to improve your in-ring [ability] or your microphone skills. Start working on that now and try to improve it now, and give it 110 percent now, because I assure you the way I did it—[like] getting fired and then having to figure it all out and start kind of from scratch to rebuild yourself and rebuild your image—is a lot more difficult.”

Difficult as it was, McIntyre turned his career around by working his way back up from the bottom and learning his lessons the hard way. It began when he was released by WWE during his initial run in 2014, which forced him onto the independent scene. Adopting a much more hard-hitting style and sporting a more distinct look, he soon found himself on one of the most successful treks that an independent wrestler has ever navigated, gaining championships in several countries, including the United States, England, and Australia. He had finally come into his own, and thankfully, his success outside of WWE caught the attention of company officials, who rehired him in 2017. He returned as part of NXT before moving over to the RAW roster in 2018.

So why is McIntyre thriving now when just a few years ago he was relegated to the bottom of the card and far away from the main event scene? It all comes from the dedication he has shown in every area of the industry—including the holy trinity of in-ring work, character development, and an intense training regimen.

Currently weighing in at a chiseled 265 pounds, Drew is back at main-event status, because he’s matured in attitude and has been consistent with his training. The former NXT Champion has also found that keeping his diet and nutrition in-check while on the road is beneficial to his overall wellbeing.

“I feel really good, and [eating right] makes all the difference especially when you are traveling,” McIntyre says. “With the RAW and SmackDown schedule, we are on the road four days a week. [It’s] one thing if you’re in NXT and you are based at home [in Orlando] most of the time, and you can stick to a diet that’s easy to follow, but to figure out a diet on the road when you are travelling with RAW or SmackDown is not so easy.”

To combat the diet woes, McIntyre stresses the importance of routine and dedication.

“I use a meal prep company to organize my meals for me, and I travel with a cooler to make sure I stick to the plan,” he says. “So not only can you stick to a diet now, it’s way healthier, and it’s probably more financially sensible since you are not eating out all the time, which is also bad for you, so it’s a win-win all around.”

