Terrell Owens Talks Fitness Tips, Comebacks, and His Training Routine

Recently, you said you could come back and play for the 49ers. Were you serious?

No doubt. I just ran a 4.5 [40-yard dash] about a month ago. And that’s with me not even training for it. I still got that go in me. If the opportunity arises, I would entertain it. I’m not as muscular as I was when I played, but I still have that definition. And now guys have reached out to me to learn certain things. They’re always picking my brain as far as how I was able to maintain that level of productivity. And it really was a combination of lifting and nutrition, as well as position-specific training.

At one point you said you thought the politics of the NFL were keeping you from making a comeback and likened your situation to that of Colin Kaepernick. Is that something you really feel?

Why isn’t [Kaepernick] playing? It’s not like he can’t play. With the investigation of collusion going on, they’re going to find out something. You’ve got guys in the league who are nowhere near his playing capabilities, so it’s got to be that. With me, they said age is a factor. But Tom Brady is playing, and he says he can play longer. That’s because he knows how to play the game, and his skill set isn’t declining. As it pertains to me, I think they’re going to say, “Oh, we have younger receivers.” That’s what happened in Seattle. [Owens went to training camp with the Seahawks in 2012 at age 38 but was cut before the season.] I dropped a few balls, but who hasn’t dropped a few balls? I was a little rusty.

Do you think the NFL shies away from strong personalities like yours?

I have no idea. There’s no need for me to go off on a tangent and bring up something else with you. We’re already dealing with enough as it is, just as a country.