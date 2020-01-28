How Erin Oprea Went From Marine Vet to Celebrity Trainer

Celebrity trainer Erin Oprea discusses her two tours in the Marines, and how she transitioned from war back into civilian life. She also discussed the pros and cons of group fitness, training while pregnant, and more on the full episode of the Reps podcast.

Watch the full episode on Youtube, or stream it on all major digital platforms on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at 12 PM.

