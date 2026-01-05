Patrick “Pa” O’Dwyer has passed away at the age of 40, but the multi-time World’s Strongest Man competitor and five-time Ireland’s Strongest Man leaves a lasting legacy thanks to his sporting accomplishments, love of family, and a large social media following that found huge inspiration in his words.

With more than 650,000 Instagram followers, Dwyer became a positive force for those who wanted to make positive lifestyle changes, and he was a man that led from the front. Hailing from Limerick, Ireland, the big man became known as the “Limerick Lion” as he amassed a reputation as a dominant figure in strength sports.

In addition to his accomplishments in Ireland, O’Dwyer became only the second Irishman in history to with the UK’s Strongest Man and was a regular on the Giants Live circuit, whose company director was one of the first to pay tribute. “The outpouring of love from the strength family since we learnt of Pa’s death on Saturday has been humbling and overwhelming – but also no surprise,” said Darren Sadler via an official statement. “Pa O’Dwyer was a formidable athlete, a fearless competitor and a gentleman. The tributes from his fellow strongmen, the people he battled fiercely but supported every step of the way, have been heartbreaking to read for us all. And the thing that is the most clear – as it was to anyone who met him – was his devotion to his family above all others. His love for Layna was stronger than anything he faced competing, as was the devotion to his children, Sienna, Rocco and Freddy.”

Tributes flood in for Patrick ‘Pa’ O’Dwyer

Former World’s Strongest Man, Eddie Hall was quick to share his emotions after losing an important friend. “Pa brought strength, laughter and warmth wherever he went,” he commented via Instagram. “He genuinely was one of life’s biggest characters and everyone who ever met him would have a story to tell, I’m sure.” Hall has set up a GoFundMe campaign with the permission of the O’Dwyer family to raise money to help support his memorial service and the wife and three children he now leaves behind. “Pa leaves behind 3 children and a whole family that loved and adored him and leaves a massive hole emotionally and practically,” explained The Beast. “So, let’s help out with the practical part as that’s all we can do right now.”

Three-time World’s Strongest Man, Tom Stoltman wrote that O’Dwyer was a “Best friend in the sport. What an unbelievable guy. Rest easy Pa.” while Australian strongman Eddie Joe Williams wrote; “Going to miss you bro! Comps won’t be the same!”

Around three months ago, O’Dwyer shared that he’d set himself a challenge to “get absolutely ripped” for his 40th birthday and was looking incredibly lean as he appeared to be transitioning from strongman to bodybuilding competition. Sadly, we will never get to see the force that he could have been on the bodybuilding stage.

Rest in Peace, Sir.

If you would like to support the O’Dwyer family at this difficult time, click here for the GoFundMe page, that has already amassed $208,000 / £155,000.