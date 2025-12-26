Many people are trying to find motivation every day. Whether it’s to pursue a fitness goal, establish a platform or business, or even carry out the duties of their career, they try to find that mental spark to get them going.

The most successful people will confirm that it’s not motivation that is needed but rather discipline. Anyone can get fired up after seeing a YouTube video or hearing inspiring words on a podcast. However, that feeling is fleeting, and it takes that extra level of commitment that comes from discipline to reach the next level.

United States Marine Corps 1st Lieutenant Kagan Dunlap is living proof of this, and there is plenty of evidence to verify his level of discipline. It’s obvious when he trains, goes to work, or is hard at work on a project in his role as a content creator. Maintaining a set schedule helps him in all facets of his life. It may not have been what Newton had in mind with his first law, but it applies in Dunlap’s case.

”A body in motion stays in motion.”

Dunlap has had past family members serve, including both of his paternal grandparents, but he was actually inspired to serve himself by Rory Grosso, a co-worker that had past military experience. Hearing about Rory’s experience is what made Dunlap decide to serve himself.

“I’m not sure if Rory even knows that or not,” Dunlap pondered. “He’s an awesome dude.”

Fast forward to current times, and Dunlap is set to be promoted to Captain in early 2026. His decade plus in service has included multiple deployments and orders to attend the Supply Chain Management Officers Course (SCMOC), followed by a deployment to CENTCOM in direct support of Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR). Whether he’s supporting those he stands alongside or protecting others in need, the call to serve has been one that he not only takes seriously, but he appreciates the opportunity.

“That’s what makes me feel like I have a purpose here. I’m serving for something that’s bigger than me.”

WHY PHYSICAL READINESS MATTERS

When you wear the nation’s cloth, then staying ready is non-negotiable. That’s one reason why Dunlap makes training a priority after he finishes work. That said, fitness isn’t only about staying in shape or maintaining high physical training (PT) scores. It’s a part of who he is and something that he enjoys.

Dunlap explained, “I work out more for mental health than anything. That’s something that was a turning point for me when I was younger, dealing with depression and self-respect. I discovered fitness in 2006 or 2007 and found it made me feel good.”

While he’s no longer concerned about being the strongest or biggest in his late 30’s, Dunlap is still as committed to training as he ever was.

“I do it to be a capable human being and look good for my wife as well as in uniform,” he shared. “If you’re in the military, then you should be in better shape than the average citizen.”

Training and being in shape mean so much to him that he commits to it as seriously as a work schedule or his dedicated time to podcasting or posting on social media. That form of discipline is what it takes to honor that commitment to self.

“I definitely have to budget time for it,” he said. “I finish the workday and leave straight for the gym, and that makes it a guarantee that I get it in. Before I get anything else done, I must go to the gym.”

CONSISTENT CONTENT CREATION

Many young Americans have dreams of being influencers or streamers or pursuing a career in creating content. They may believe that it takes a full work schedule to make that possible, but Dunlap serves as an example that someone can still serve their country and build a personal brand at the same time.

“My day begins at 4:30 in the morning. I shave and have breakfast, then I work on making around five videos a day and scheduling them to post. I film and post between 4:30 and 7:30. They’re scheduled to post throughout the day so I’m not always on my phone.”

Dunlap has a personal studio where he films and records his podcasts. He’s invested both time and money into this passion project because he saw the potential of what a large platform could do after helping a young Marine out in the face of tragedy. This Marine lost both parents in 2022 in the aftermath of the Uvalde, Texas shooting. His mother was killed, and his father died that same week due to heart failure. Dunlap shared this person’s Go Fund Me information on several larger military affiliated platforms, and it resulted in the goal of that campaign being met and exceeded. He was glad to help but saw that he could do this another way.

“That’s when I realized that I need to grow my social media big enough so that I don’t have to ask for help in the future, I can do it myself.”

As of December 2025, Dunlap has over 1 million followers on Instagram and over 970,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel. That following didn’t come overnight. It was thanks to the discipline of filming and posting consistently.

“There have been a lot of twists of turns along the way. If you want to grow it, you need to spend money, which means making money,” he stated. “The whole foundation of why I started it in the first place was to help people.”

THE END GOAL IS ALWAYS SERVICE

Staying physically fit, being in the military, and working on a personal brand are all very separate endeavors, but they have a common thread for Dunlap. They all require discipline to be his best for himself as well as those around him, and they all are for others as much or more than himself. Younger Americans can see him as an example that they can reach many goals if they’re willing to work hard enough and put the betterment of others over their own priorities. He also feels that committing to being your best self physically will become a great asset that serves you while you serve others.

“You should want to be a capable and physically fit human being because those around you can rely on you for whatever the situation is. The thing that makes me feel the best is when I do something to help other people or takes care of people.”

M&F Military Editor Rob Wilkins contributed to this article.