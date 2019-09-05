J.L. Holdsworth Talks Single-Sport vs. Multisport Athletes and Reflexive Performance Reset

This week on the Muscle and Fitness Podcast, M&F executive editor Zack Zeigler (@zraz) and celebrity trainer Don Saladino (@donsaladino) speak with former powerlifter and professional sports consultant J.L. Holdsworth (coach_jl) and dive into the benefits of Reflexive Performance Reset (RPR), his program designed to refresh your body’s harmful compensation patterns. Holdsworth also discusses the infinite athletic benefits of allowing your child to play multiple sports, and overcoming anger issues.