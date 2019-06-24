WWE Legend Rey Mysterio Talks Training, Legacy, and His New Fight4Autism Campaign

Since returning to WWE in 2018, Rey Mysterio proved that he could still hang with the company’s top talent. Since then, he's won the United States Championship, becoming only the 14th WWE Grand Slam Champion of the modern era, an accolade that requires reigns with four different WWE belts (in Rey's case, the Intercontinental Championship, SmackDown Tag Team Championship, United States Championship, and the WWE Championship).

The masked icon’s return hasn’t been without its challenges, though, and he recently had to deal with a shoulder injury that has kept him out of the ring for a few weeks, right as his feud with Samoa Joe was heating up.

“I’m doing much better. I'm going into my fourth week after my injury [a slight separation on my left shoulder],” Mysterio said. “More than anything, it was the swelling inside the joint and the pain was really horrible (especially) the first week.”

The luchador’s ongoing recovery is in great part due to his positive attitude toward health and fitness.

“Yeah, my training has changed; my eating habits have definitely changed," Mysterio said. "You know, if I like something and I want to eat, it's never stopped me (enjoying food). Being Hispanic, we tend to eat a lot of tortillas which are made out of corn or flour. There are so many plates that are very delicious, and it's really tempting, but I have changed my eating habits and slightly the way I train and the amount of times that I eat throughout the day."

As athletes get older, there is less room for error when it comes to nutrition, and Mysterio is taking a more strategic and regimented approach to his meals to stay in prime shape.

“I became really good friends with Chris Cavallini, CEO of Nutrition Solutions, and they do pre-prepared meals," he said. "Once we became good friends, he was kind of my mentor on what I needed to change, if I wanted to look a certain way. When I came back for the Royal Rumble last year, he was the one that prepped me up to look the way I look. I receive prepped meals on a week-to-week basis, and that's pretty much my health right there. You know, when we get ready to prep-up for WrestleMania or a big moment, he arranges some special meals that are custom, just for me, and he knows exactly what to take out, what to put in, and how often I need to eat.”

Healthy eating and exercise are the old-fashioned ways to stay fit, but Mysterio, now 44, is also always looking for more progressive ways to help him stay fit and recover faster.

"From cryo(therapy) chambers, to the magnesium tank, to PRP (Platelet-rich Plasma therapy), stem cells, all of that, you know, is something that I really set my mind to at least try and if it works," Mysterio explained. "I do cryo at least once a week. I've done stem cells throughout the last five years of my career, and they have really, really helped out."

Finding a Worthy Cause

While at home recuperating from his recent shoulder injury, Mysterio was able to work closely with friends to get an exciting new initiative off the ground, Fight4Autism, which raises awareness and money for autism advocacy. Recent statistics suggest that 1 in 100 people are on the spectrum. Bringing support and awareness to such a misunderstood condition is central to improving the quality of life for children and families everywhere.

“The best thing we can do is bring more awareness (about autism) and find resources that can help all these families on growing, and not feeling left out of the world because autism can be a very scary thing, you just have to learn how to control it” says Rey.

Credit: Fight4Austism

The Fight4Autism campaign recently launched at winwithrey.com, and rather than just simply asking for money, Rey’s team have worked tirelessly to provide special prizes to many of the people making the simple $4 donation. Up for grabs are exclusive T-shirts and hoodies designed by the man himself. You can even win a custom mask created by Rey’s personal mask maker in Mexico City. In addition to all this is a chance to win belts, and even a trip to a WWE live event where the winner gets to hang out with Rey. According to its website, the money will be, "donated to registered charities that support and help children with autism around the world."

The master of the 619 is eager to get out and meet autistic children and reinforce the message of bringing further awareness.

Passing the Torch

It appears that Rey’s passion for Fight4Austism has given him renewed energy, and we will no doubt see more of Rey Mysterio’s scintillating performances in the months and years to come. But once it does become time to hang up the boots, a familiar face might just fill the void.

“I can't go without mentioning, I'm hoping that whatever time I have left in this sport, as soon as I get ready to step down, then my successor is taking right over,” Mysterio said. “My son, who is now 22 years old, he's been in the works right now, he has been on TV with me the last couple weeks on WWE, and I think there's a very bright future for my son”

To support Rey’s personal charity #ReysFight4Autism, be sure to check out winwithrey.com where you can win some awesome prizes and help improve the quality of life for millions of people all around the world.

