If you haven’t caught Netlifx’s Wrestlers, then you might need to tag-in quickly, because the streamers’ latest dip into the docu series world is must-see-tv. The show follows the larger-than-life characters of Ohio Valley Wrestling as they navigate their opponents, personal issues, and chase their dreams of superstardom. Of course, one of the most chiseled, charismatic, and talented stars in the series is “Mr Pectacular” Jessie Godderz, and we know he’s the best because he shouts it from the roof tops!

Jesse Godderz says you can be anything you want to be—if you self-proclaim it

When we last caught-up with Godderz, we learned that he was all business in the gym, but in order to make a name for himself in wrestling, and on reality shows such as Big Brother, “Mr Pectacular” has needed to rely on his mouth just as much as his muscles.

For example, as a grappler on the OVW roster, he is often referred to as the “face” of the company. Further research, however, shows that this wasn’t a monicker that was bestowed upon him by fans or peers. Instead, this firmly established nickname was all of his own brilliant invention. “You just continue to say it until it continues to stick,” he says.

Fortunately, the art of self-promotion is just as valuable outside of the squared circle as it is inside of it. Want to make a name for yourself at work? Jessie Godderz has you covered. Want to ace it on the bodybuilding stage? Be sure to back yourself. And so, whatever you would like to be known as, don’t wait for someone else to say it. “Just continue to say it, because nobody else is saying it,” he cleverly concludes.

It’s certainly an outlook that has done wonders for his own standing as the face of OVW. “You know that’s that, as far as I’m concerned,” he says. “I think it’s hilarious, and I haven’t been corrected, that’s for sure. Until somebody takes that claim away from me, I’ll be the face of OVW, the face of MuscleTech, and Netflix… I’ll take them all on. It’s something they are not going to take from me willingly.” And who would dare to try?

As for the success of Wrestler’s, the Pectacular one is proud as punch of his contributions, and the great response that series one has received. Variety magazine called it a “(Body) Slam Dunk.”

“I’m over the moon about it,” shared Godderz. “It’s definitely surpassed everybody’s wildest dreams and expectations. We’re all individuals that are 20, 30, 40 years old, some of (the wrestlers) have families and a little bit more meat on the bone when it comes to our stories. And with that, there’s financial struggles and trials and tribulations and, you know, bumps and bruises when it comes to the pain that people are in. I would implore you and encourage you to just watch the first episode. Because I guarantee you you’ll be hooked!” This might be another self-proclaimed statement but this man can walk just as well as he can talk, and we whole heartedly agree. Wrestlers is streaming on Netflix Now.

Full of admiration for the way that he has made a name for himself in such a competitive industry, M&F sat down with the main man to get his Winning Strategy about mastering the art of self-promotion as well as building your own personal brand.

1. Take that Hard First Step, Like Jessie Godderz

You don’t ever want to have a victim mentality, because nobody’s gonna give you anything in this world, no matter who you are or how big or small you are. But nobody can take away the time you put toward something. But when you give up, it’s all over. That’s why I say don’t die on your dream while you’re still on this earth.

I grew up with 54 people in my senior class, and that’s with three towns put together. People would laugh at me when I would write about moving to California in everybody’s yearbook. At the I didn’t know how I was going to do it, but I saved up enough money and did it.

Moving out of Iowa when I was 20 was probably my biggest decision. I had an “I’ll show you motherf***er” type of mentality then. I just started bodybuilding, and I was out to prove to myself and put others in their place and show them that I was right.

When I moved to California, it was because my girlfriend’s mother at that time tole me that I was never going to move to California. And that night, I went home, packed up my stuff and I moved to California—it was Dec. 20. I slept in my car that night.

The reason why I’m saying that that decision was so important is because I was young and naïve at the time. And when you’re young you can do anything.

2. Jessie Godderz Says When ‘Nature’ Drops Wisdom on You, Seize It

I was living in Huntington Beach when I just got off Big Brother. This was around the time when Spencer Pratt and Heidi Pratt were kind of making their way as villains on reality TV. I was unsure about which direction I should go: I can either be the heel or the good baby face.

At the time, I was bout 22 and training at Gold’s Venice, and [by coincidence] Ric Flair was training there. As he was coming in, I was leaving. I just said, “Hey Mr.Flair, is there any advice you could give me to get into professional wrestling?” He’s like, “Well, if you’re serious about it, go to FCW—Florida Championship Wrestling and go to the WWE school, and I was like, OK, cool! I was done with Big Brother around August or September of 2008, and by February 2009, I was in Florida.

Who else would you want to get advice from about how to get into professional wrestling other than Ric Flair? I just did what I was told. So as soon as he told me, I said, OK, nothing else needs to be said. He told me exactly how to do it. So that’s what I did.

Now, looking back, it’s crazy that the guys who I looked up to when I was a kid—Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy, Kurt Angle—a ton of guys have become work colleagues. It’s pretty surreal, and the ride is still going.

3. Build Your Brand—and Make Sure the World Hears About It

Be the loudest mouth you can be. Promote yourself at every social media outlet and platform that you possibly can. If this is something that you’re actually sincere about, get your name out there.

You got to put in the legwork, especially now that there’s so many kids and so many brands and influencers and creators. But don’t think that just because you don’t have this massive following of millions that you’re not attractive to a company. There are micro influencers that maybe have less than 1,000 people, but those 1,000 people you know 100 of them or putting a comment on every post because they actually genuinely care about that one person.

Promote and post as often as you can—you can also just set up a schedule, because it gets time consuming. The biggest thing is to always be producing content. And find out what you’re trying to get across. Read books and follow people like Grant Cardone and Gary Vee.

Most of all, enjoy it, but make sure to find your niche and stick to it. Don’t be a fishermen one day and then be a painter the next—I’m not saying that you can’t do both, but if you’re going to do it, make sure you have enough content that you actually have a following from each community. My biggest thing is posting one time so it goes into as many platforms as possible because then at least you can knock out a couple other things at the same in one fell swoop. But whatever you choose, the most important thing is just don’t give up.

4. Nutrition Can Never be Sacrificed

I wish I could sit here and tell you that I was more regimented when it came to food prep. But with the real world and life, I just make as many healthy as decisions as I possibly can with what’s accessible to me. It’s not that hard.

However, I think people will make a lot of excuses when it comes to food choices when on the road and it definitely shows. As a wrestler, different venues federation’s have different budgets when it comes to catering and whatnot. But if it’s me just being on the road, I can just go to a gas station and get, two packets of hard boiled eggs —we all know that that’s about as healthy as you could possibly eat. You don’t have to get pop or chips or pizza or fried food. There’s protein bars or those cheese packets with almonds or peanuts. There’s definitely still healthy choices, you just kind of look a little bit harder and that’s all I can do.

And obviously, representing MuscleTech, for the last year and a half I can attribute almost all of my peace of mind with supplementation. It does make it easier in which I don’t have to stress about where I’m getting my protein from. Jessie Godderz cannot eat bad food. My stomach cannot handle bad food.

There’s a lot of food places that it’ll just make me sick. And it’s so traumatic that I have no interest in ever going there ever again. So it’s pretty easy not to go to some of these fast food places and stuff and eat and be as healthy as I possibly can.

Plus, the same amount of time it takes to go into an Arby’s or McDonald’s, you can walk through the grocery store and just grab a bag of rotisserie chicken. Tell me that it’s not the same amount of time.

5. Capitalize on Every Opportunity for Growth

My motive throughout this entire time has been to position myself to be in driver’s seat at all times. In conducting business for myself and my brand–specifically just for myself. So finally, being able to be in the driver’s seat at OVW, I’m now on a live weekly televised show.

Guys who are making millions of dollars with contracts in the WWE started out in the same building that I’m in currently right now.

I continue to get to hone my craft of continuing to stay in shape. These things completely encapsulate such a conglomerate of roles in entertainment. This vehicle and platform was appealing to even the likes of Netflix, and to be able to have our story told through OVW was awesome, because all of these opportunities have come from it. I don’t take that lightly. And I also know that because of my appeal, there’s a lot of cross pollination from different communities when it comes to reality television, professional wrestling and bodybuilding.

There’s about five huge industries that I’m trying to trying to juggle and have a tail in the water. Everything complements everything else. One project obviously helps kind of go into the next one too. So I don’t take it lightly and I just try to be as best as I can at all. times.

My biggest advice to anyone would be, if someone tells you to jump, don’t say how high—instead jump as high as you possibly can and try to knock it out of the park. Because then they know they can rely on you and that when you get an opportunity, you’re gonna make the most of it.