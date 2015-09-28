25 Foods You Shouldn't Eat
Cut these foods out from your diet—now and forever.Read article
Cut these foods out from your diet—now and forever.Read article
These girls with muscles may inspire more than the muscular men out there.Read article
Build Popeye-sized arms and take your strength to a new level.Read article
Some of the best bodies we've ever seen.Read article
Think John Cena and Dwayne Johnson are the only men on this planet that can move mountains? Think again.
Strength manifests itself in a number of ways, whether it be in strongman competitions, or on the athletic field. It’s not just squats and deadlifts, but pulls, leaps and throws of insane magnitude that make us pause and take notice.
Check out the 11 most impressive feats of strength performed by some of the most mighty men.
SEE also: The 10 Strongest Humans to Ever Walk This Earth >>>
Two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt is an animal when it comes to football and training. The 6’5″, 290-pound, Houston Texans defensive lineman shows his explosiveness in the record-setting box jump below.
Proto, who owns multiple Guinness World Records like the Heaviest Weighted Pullup, does it again with 14 consecutive pullups with a 100-pound pack.
There’s a reason Björnsson is a force to be reckoned with on Game of Thrones. Watch below as the Icelandic brute churns out several cleans and presses with the log.
Playing around this morning in the sun. Not the best lookout or balance but great cardio for me.. Missed the last reps.
Posted by Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (Hafthor Julius Bjornsson) on Friday, May 8, 2015
Poundstone has been a record-setting Strongman competitor for years. In the below video, the 33-year-old deadlifts a truck back in the 2009 America’s Strongest Man competition, where he would be named the champion.
Meitei perfected the pinky-up and launched himself into the Guinness record books with 16 consecutive.
Fast takes on all kinds of challenges, like pulling houses and cars. This is just one of his many strength highlights, where he pulled a 188.83-ton plane eight meters, making him a Guinness World Record holder.
Holtum was a Danish strongman and sailor, who built a sizzling physique on the docks and parlayed it into the history books by catching cannon balls (via TheHumanMarvels.com). I wonder if he can catch a zinger from this next guy.
The Swede and Guinness World Record holder is no stranger to lifting ridiculously heavy weights. Olesen routinely powers through insane squats and deadlifts, but his 17-foot pull of a 10, 300-ton ship takes the cake.
https://youtube.com/watch?v=-5JFeFPoYFY
Ray Williams is taking the powerlifting world by storm and with his record-setting squat of 938 pounds back at the IPF World Classic Championship 2015, it seems like he won’t have a problem racking up other prestigious titles.
Fast is so nice we had to mention him twice. This man pretty much moves anything put on this earth, like a 35.9-ton house for 39 feet and 2.47 inches.