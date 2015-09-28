Think John Cena and Dwayne Johnson are the only men on this planet that can move mountains? Think again.

Strength manifests itself in a number of ways, whether it be in strongman competitions, or on the athletic field. It’s not just squats and deadlifts, but pulls, leaps and throws of insane magnitude that make us pause and take notice.

Check out the 11 most impressive feats of strength performed by some of the most mighty men.

10. J.J. Watt – Insane Box Jump (61 in)

Two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt is an animal when it comes to football and training. The 6’5″, 290-pound, Houston Texans defensive lineman shows his explosiveness in the record-setting box jump below.

9. Steve Proto – Most Pull Ups With a 100-Pound Pack

Proto, who owns multiple Guinness World Records like the Heaviest Weighted Pullup, does it again with 14 consecutive pullups with a 100-pound pack.

8. Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson – Log Lift

There’s a reason Björnsson is a force to be reckoned with on Game of Thrones. Watch below as the Icelandic brute churns out several cleans and presses with the log.

Playing around this morning in the sun. Not the best lookout or balance but great cardio for me.. Missed the last reps. Posted by Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (Hafthor Julius Bjornsson) on Friday, May 8, 2015

7. Derek Poundstone – Truck Deadlift (18 reps)

Poundstone has been a record-setting Strongman competitor for years. In the below video, the 33-year-old deadlifts a truck back in the 2009 America’s Strongest Man competition, where he would be named the champion.

6. Maibam Itomba Meitei – Pinky-ups!?

Meitei perfected the pinky-up and launched himself into the Guinness record books with 16 consecutive.

5. Kevin Fast – Heaviest Plane Pull

Fast takes on all kinds of challenges, like pulling houses and cars. This is just one of his many strength highlights, where he pulled a 188.83-ton plane eight meters, making him a Guinness World Record holder.

4. John Holtum – Got Cannon Balls?

Holtum was a Danish strongman and sailor, who built a sizzling physique on the docks and parlayed it into the history books by catching cannon balls (via TheHumanMarvels.com). I wonder if he can catch a zinger from this next guy.

3. George Olesen – Heaviest Boat Pull

The Swede and Guinness World Record holder is no stranger to lifting ridiculously heavy weights. Olesen routinely powers through insane squats and deadlifts, but his 17-foot pull of a 10, 300-ton ship takes the cake.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=-5JFeFPoYFY

2. Ray Williams – Astronomical Squat

Ray Williams is taking the powerlifting world by storm and with his record-setting squat of 938 pounds back at the IPF World Classic Championship 2015, it seems like he won’t have a problem racking up other prestigious titles.

1. Kevin Fast – Heaviest House Pull

Fast is so nice we had to mention him twice. This man pretty much moves anything put on this earth, like a 35.9-ton house for 39 feet and 2.47 inches.