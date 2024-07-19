Hans Dolph Lundgren once took Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa to the limit as Ivan Drago in the monster hit Rocky IV, but a kidney cancer diagnosis meant that the Swedish model, director, and actor would be forced to face his toughest nemesis yet. Fortunately, Lundgren is looking like a million bucks as he regales us with countless globe-trotting Instagram posts, and M&F is here for it.

In the past several weeks, the 6’ 6” star has kept his 3+ million Instagram followers updated with posts from the United States, Norway, and Italy, but it looks like there’s no place quite like home, as the big man took to the open waters in Sweden. “Yeah it was cold!” admitted the Masters of the Universe star, as he went shirtless, cutting a sharp figure as he relaxed in Stockholm.

Dolph Lundgren, who famously had relationships with Grace Jones and Paula Barbieri, is now understood to split his time between LA and Stockholm, and has been married to Emma Krokdal, a personal trainer, since 2023 . While there is an almost 40-year-age difference between the couple, it’s obvious that Lundgren is in great shape, and is living his best life, which is welcome news considering the shock announcement that came in 2013 when the Universal Soldier opened up about his kidney cancer battle. It is understood that doctors told him that his prognosis gave him only a couple of years to live, but after multiple tumors were removed via surgery and chemotherapy, the icon appears to be recovering well.

Dolph Lundgren’s Swedish Cryo Therapy

Alongside the post in Stockholm earlier this month, the movie star joked that he was enjoying his “classic cryo Swedish treatment.” Of course, the benefits of swimming or bathing in cold water are vast, including ramping up our endorphins and accelerating our metabolism. While Lundgren was having fun, he was also activating his brown fat cells and losing weight at the same time. Cold water therapy improves circulation and boosts our immune system making it a great recovery activity for all. But those concerned Lundgren might make a permanent return to his homelands can rest assured. “I don’t know if I’d like to move back,” he recently told The Guardian. “I haven’t thought about it, but for now I like California. Los Angeles is where my job is and I like the lifestyle; it’s quite liberal, you can be who you want to be. People don’t care and leave you alone. The smaller the places, the more rigid the social structure, whereas everybody in LA is a bit of a freak, so I fit right in.”

