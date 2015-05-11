25 Foods You Shouldn't Eat
Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, aka Thor the Mountain, aka top strongman and star of Game of Thrones, was toiling hard over the weekend and posted this video of him working on some log lifts. He captioned the video as follows: “Playing around this morning in the sun. Not the best lookout or balance but great cardio for me.. Missed the last reps.” Check it out:
Posted by Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (Hafthor Julius Bjornsson) on Friday, May 8, 2015
He has also been working on deadlifts and posted this clip of a two rep 350kg deadlift on Instagram (remember, Björnsson’s deadlift personal best is 420kg):
Any strongman fans in Philly, check out who is going to be in your neck of the woods this weekend!:
Posted by Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (Hafthor Julius Bjornsson) on Monday, May 11, 2015