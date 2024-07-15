Richard Simmons, (real name: Milton Teagle Simmons) has died at the age of 76, but while speculation about his sexuality and his retreat from public life provided a distraction from what he accomplished in society, we absolutely must learn from his ability to motivate the masses if we want to continue to improve the lives of those around us.

With social media awash with posts of perfection, presenting shredded models that many people simply can’t relate to, Richard Simmons took the approach that exercise was something that could, and should, be accessed by all. He drew upon his own journey in order to show others that by taking a little more control of their lives, people really could improve their outlook.

Simmons was relatable to so many because he understood the struggle. As an overweight kid growing up in New Orleans, LA, he knew what it was like to crave food and overeat, and by the time he reached 15 had ballooned to 182 pounds. As a man, Simmons began to take an interest in exercise and nutrition but noticed that most fitness studios were geared up for people who already had a passion for the pump. By establishing his own studio; ‘The Anatomy Asylum,’ he made a conscious effort to welcome people of all fitness levels, and lost more than 123 pounds of his own fat in the process.

“People are still grasping for the miracle, and unfortunately, there are no miracles,” he told AskMen.com in 2007 “If you do not exercise for a year, and let your body remain dormant, then you will gain weight.

Richard Simmons Was the Opposite of Toxic Culture

Richard Simmons created a brand of camp charisma and a willingness to look silly on camera is a far reach from today’s Instagram culture where images are glossed and retouched to make the perfect body look ever more out of the realms of possibility.

His message wasn’t about sculpting the perfect physique, but rather acknowledging the fact that health is wealth, and feeling good about ourselves after getting a sweat on is one of the most rewarding moments of any day. Through his countless talk show appearances and cultural cameos, Simmons was often poked fun at, but perhaps the joke was on anyone that underestimated his contributions to the longevity of those that followed his advice.

In 2010, the motivator estimated that he’d helped his public torch a total of more than 12 million pounds of fat. When the internet began to take off, the fitness fanatic was a pioneer once again, helping to shape the subscription model that is now a must for most fitness trainers. He was at the forefront of the fitness movement yet again when Covid-19 hit in 2020, responding by uploading a free archive of his fitness videos, making them available to those who needed comfort while crushing a workout during those lazy lockdown days.

While social media often preys on our insecurities, Simmons was all about empowering us rather than making us feel inferior. “Number one, love yourself. Have a lot of self-worth. Number two, lower your calories and watch your portions. And number [three], move those buns!,” he told Ellen in is inimitable way in 2010.

Richard Simmons’ legacy will be that fitness must be inclusive and most of all, fun.