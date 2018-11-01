Taylor Hill / Getty

13 Awesome Costumes from Heidi Klum's 2018 Halloween Party

She's the queen of Halloween, and the costumes at her annual party didn't disappoint.


Halloween is no joke for supermodel Heidi Klum. She's been hosting a Halloween party every year for what seems like forever, and her costumes get more elaborate every time. And we're not talking "highest quality at Party City" elaborate—Klum has taken to working with full special effects makeup teams to achieve her Halloween looks.  

For her 19th Annual Halloween Party this year, she channeled Princess Fiona from Shrek, and it was creepily realistic. But she's not the only star who goes all out for the party, which was held at Lavo in New York City. Everyone knows to show up to Klum's spooky bash in their Halloween best, and there were some great costumes this year.

Here are some of our favorite looks from Klum's 2018 Halloween party.

13 Awesome Costumes from Heidi Klum's 2018 Halloween Party
Klum and boyfriend Tom Kaulitz went all-out with these eerily cartoonish Shrek and Princess Fiona looks.

David Kirsch

Klum's trainer, David Kirsch, went the body paint route for his Venom costume.

The Weeknd and Bella Hadid

Singer the Weeknd and model Bella Hadid were impressively accurate with their Beetlejuice and Lydia costumes. 

Lupita Nyong'o

Actress Lupita Nyong'o absolutely nailed her look, dressing as Dionne from Clueless.

Padma Lakshmi

Padma Lakshmi rocked a gorgeous Black Swan costume.

Kat Graham

Actress Kat Graham was a spitting image of Jim Carrey in The Mask.

Sophie Langford

Sophie Langford's version of Little Red Riding Hood seems to have encountered a big, bad wolf. 

Nicole 'Coco' Austin

Coco Austin rocked some Ninja-esque garb to celebrate Halloween.

Saffi Karina

Saffi Karina's mock facial hair is the icing on the cake for her pirate costume.

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin went as Future Trunks from Dragon Ball Z and Gaara from Naruto.

Danielle Herrington

Model Danielle Herrington was head-to-toe spooky at Klum's party.

Zac Posen

Have you ever seen a more accurate classic Willy Wonka? Zac Posen totally nailed it.

Grace Elizabeth

Model Grace Elizabeth rocked a bloody warrior-esque costume for the Halloween bash.

Topics:
Comments