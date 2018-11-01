13 Awesome Costumes from Heidi Klum's 2018 Halloween Party

Halloween is no joke for supermodel Heidi Klum. She's been hosting a Halloween party every year for what seems like forever, and her costumes get more elaborate every time. And we're not talking "highest quality at Party City" elaborate—Klum has taken to working with full special effects makeup teams to achieve her Halloween looks.

For her 19th Annual Halloween Party this year, she channeled Princess Fiona from Shrek, and it was creepily realistic. But she's not the only star who goes all out for the party, which was held at Lavo in New York City. Everyone knows to show up to Klum's spooky bash in their Halloween best, and there were some great costumes this year.

Here are some of our favorite looks from Klum's 2018 Halloween party.