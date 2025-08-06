Fitness history was made and witnessed on Aug. 1-3 in Albany, NY, at the 2025 CrossFit Games, where some of the best athletes in competitive fitness gathered to see who would earn the title as “Fittest on Earth.” This competition goes back to 2007 and has featured some of the greatest moments in sports.

Ten individual events were held throughout the three days for 30 men and 30 women on the individual competitions, and the athletes scored points based on their performance. The athlete with the most points by the end of the weekend would leave New York as the CrossFit Games champion.

Tia-Clair Toomey-Orr Dominates The 2025 CrossFit Games For the 8th Time

The women’s side of the field left little drama and speculation because Tia-Clair Toomey Orr once again showed why she is considered the greatest CrossFit athlete of all time. The now eight-time world champion claimed the championship with a 180-point plus victory over runner-up Lucy Campbell of the United Kingdom.

With the exception of Toomer-Orr’s struggles on the pegboard as part of the third individual event and losing the leader jersey briefly after the fourth event, the champ showed why she is considered the G.O.A.T. by taking four individual wins out of ten.

It was neither the most wins she earned in a single Games, nor was it the most dominant, but considering that she trained most of the year for HYROX, then officially entered the Games with six weeks to prepare, Toomer-Orr’s greatness was both obvious to and appreciated by the fans watching. No other woman in history had won more than two, and Toomey-Orr now has four times that number.

In her 10 years of competition, she has never finished below second and only missed 2023 after becoming a mother. Her daughter got to witness her from the stands this year, and seeing her mom on the jumbo screen made for a viral social media moment.

The Top Five Finishers of the 2025 Crossfit Games

1. Tia-Clair Toomey-Orr 902 points

2. Lucy Campbell: 720

3. Olivia Kerstetter: 678

4. Danielle Brandon: 662

5. Arielle Loewen: 631

Jayson Hopper Wins His First Men’s 2025 Crossfit Title

There was a lot of uncertainty on the men’s side, which made it even more entertaining for the audience. Since the retirement of five-time champion Mat Fraser in 2020, three men have been on top – Justin Medeiros, (2021-2022), Jeffrey Adler (2023), and James Sprague (2024).

Six men were in contention to take the overall win going into the day, with Jayson Hopper in the lead. Ricky Gerard was just 18 points behind him, and defending champion Sprague was also in hot pursuit in third place. Prior to 2025, Hopper had never finished higher than fourth at the Games in five tries.

The day culminated with the final event, “Atlas.” This was a timed event that included thrusters, rope climbs, then 100-feet of Overhead Walking Lunges with 135 pounds. Two-time champion Justin Medeiros would claim the win in that event, and Sprague took second place. However, Hopper finished in the top three and managed to secure the overall title by 14 points. Gerard was second on the podium, and Sprague finished with bronze.

1. Jayson Hopper: 787 points

2. Ricky Garard: 773

3. James Sprague: 772

4. Dallin Pepper: 757

5. Austin Hatfield: 746

Crossfit Oslo Kriger Take Team Title

History was made in the Team competition when CrossFIt Oslo Kriger became the first team from Europe to win the overall title of Fittest Team on Earth. Team captain Oda Lundekvam, Tola Morakinyo, Ingrid Hodnemyr, and Games rookie Victor Helsinghof made up the original lineup, but Hodnemyr suffered an injury and could not compete. Kristin Holte stepped in, and the result was gold in Albany. CrossFit Mayhem claimed silver, and bronze went to Camel City CrossFit. Results for each event for the teams, men’s and women’s competitions can be seen on the CrossFit Games website.

1. CrossFit Oslo Kriger: 675 points

2. CrossFit Mayhem: 660

3. Camel City CrossFit: 595

4. CrossFit Butcher’s Lab Vanløse: 585

5. CrossFit Franco’s EMOM Co: 520

WODAPALOOZA IS APPROACHING QUICKLY

The athletes have some time to recover both physically and mentally, but the competitive season rolls on with several events coming up later this year. One of those is TYR Wodapalooza SoCal, which will take place in Huntington Beach, California on Sept. 19-21. Over 2,500 athletes in total are expected to be there ready to compete and show out for the audience, which will include fans from over 40 different countries.

Fans that will be pulling up to see that event will not only see incredible fitness action, but they will also see popular brands such as Rogue Fitness, 5.11, Reign, and many more showing their support. The beachside backdrop combined with the inspiration provided by the athletes will make it an unforgettable weekend. Muscle & Fitness will be showing more about Wodapalooza leading up and during the big weekend in Ssouthern California.