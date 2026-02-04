Zach Charbonnet’s campaign to reach Super Bowl LX ground to a screeching halt on Jan. 17, when the Seattle Seahawks running back suffered an ACL tear that has forced him on to the injured list. Still, with his team hoping to get past the New England Patriot’s on February 8, Charbonnet could make a triumphant return sooner rather than later, as we highlight 5 inspirational examples of elite NFL players that have completed the same journey.

Tearing an Anterior Cruciate Ligament occurs when the tissue connecting the thigh bone (or femur) to the shin bone (or tibia) is ruptured, making the act of running, cutting, twisting, and jumping a seriously painful endeavour that can lead to serious pain and wreak devastation with an athlete’s mobility. Often requiring surgery, ACL tears require a detailed rehab process that involves gradually strengthening the stabilizing muscles, such as the quads, hamstrings, and glutes. But, if rehabbed correctly, athletes can be hopeful of return to action in around a year, depending on the severity of the problem. So, with that in mind, here are five NFL players that have felt this low point in their careers but have gone on to ace their comebacks.

Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, Joe Burrow was a No. 1 overall pick in 2020 when he tore an ACL and MCL. After around 9 months of rehab, he returned for the 2021 season, leading the Bengals to Super Bowl LVI (where they would eventually lose to the Rams).

Following his injury, Burrow continues to impress and was awarded the “Comeback Player of the Year” gong in 2023. More recently, he was selected for the 2026 Pro Bowl, in what will be his third Pro Bowl appearance. The quarterback is currently ranked top five in key passing stats. Now that’s what you call a comeback.

Saquon Barkley

Barkley described his 2020 ACL tear as “probably the weakest moment of my life,” admitting that the setback resulted in a lot of crying and frustration. The then-New York Giants running back required surgery after a non-contact injury that occurred during his cutting and running on field, and since it was a multi-ligament injury, he required around a year in rehab,

Fortunately, Barkley returned to action in 2021, and by 2022 had bounced back better, making more than 1,300 yards from scrimmage and ten touchdowns in 16 games. Now with the Philadelphia Engles, the running back was ranked the number one NFL player in 2025.

Von Miller

Von Miller has torn his ACL twice during a highly physical career. The first (right knee) came in 2013 while playing with the Denver Broncos, forcing him to miss Super Bowl XLVIII (where

they lost to the Seattle Seahawks) and the second (his left this time) was discovered during exploratory surgery in 2022.

While both of those injuries required around 10 months rehab, Miller is finally finding his feet again after a challenging season with the Buffalo Bills, and experts believe that the 36-year-old can still be an effective situational pass rusher for some time to come.

Tom Brady

In 2008, Brady’s attempt to avoid a tackle from Chiefs linebacker Bernard Pollard resulted in the football icon’s knee being bent out of recognition when Pollard’s helmet hit the star’s left knee. The Patriot suffered a torn ACL and a partially torn MCL (Medical Collateral Ligament) as a result, less than eight minutes into the game.

Brady’s recovery time was approximately 10 months, and he made a return to training camp for the start of the 2009 season. As expected, the injury failed to mess with Brady’s winning touch, and he earned MVP Awards in 2010, 2017, and 2021… Not to mention a whopping four more Super Bowls.

Cooper Kupp

In 2018, Kupp was playing for the Los Angeles Rams as a wide receiver against the Denver Bronco’s when he was carried off the field with a knee injury. He only missed two games before a non-contact injury against the Seattle Seahawks forced him to the ground once again. An MRI later revealed that Kupp had torn his ACL, forcing him to miss out on an appearance at Super Bowl LIII, where they lost 13-3 against the Patriots.

Incredibly, Kupp returned to the Rams for the following season after a successful sting in rehab and could now come full circle on Sunday. With Kupp now playing for the Seahawks, he’s hoping to crush the Patriots at Super Bowl LX. We’re sure Zach Charbonnet will be watching, intently!

Super Bowl LX takes place on February 8, 2026. For more information click here!