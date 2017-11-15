News

5 Things to Know About Deontay Wilder

The "Bronze Bomber" has had an unprecedented rise to boxing's elite, and this is how he did it.

by
The Making of a Champ

David A. Smith / Stringer / Getty

Hailing from Tuscaloosa, AL, Deontay Wilder has effectively, furiously become one of the most feared names in boxing. The "Bronze Bomber" has plowed through the heavyweight division, keeping a perfect record of 39-0. Only one fighter, Bermane Stiverne, has been able to make it the distance with the 6'7" beast—and that was back in 2015 when he lost his title to Wilder.

In addition to his knockout power in the ring, Wilder embodies what the world expects of a WBC heavyweight champ. Wilder is a merciless trash-talker, sports a lean 226-lb physique, and is perpetually well-dressed.

Following his latest title defense against Stiverne on November 5, Wilder's list of challengers is running low, making names like Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, and Joseph Parker his main targets for potential opponents in 2018. Wilder is after Joshua in particular, since he holds the IBO, WBA, and IBF world titles. Although there's no official timetable set on a Wilder and Joshua title unification fight, the question is when—rather than if—it'll happen.

Casual fans may not be hip to the "Bronze Bomber's" incredible career, but here's what you should know about this rising star.

1. He Captured His Belt in 2015

Steve Marcus / Getty

Back in 2014, when Wilder was still hunting down the title belt, he finally got his chance after two show-stopping KOs that made him the next mandatory challenger. At the time, Bermane Stiverne held the belt and a 32-0 record, both of which ended in January 2015.

2. He Fights For His Kids

David A. Smith / Getty

The Alabama native only began boxing in 2005 to financially support his daughter, who was born with spina bifida, a permanently disabling birth defect of the spinal cord. In an interview with undefeated.com, Wilder said, “When I look at her, sometimes I want to shed a tear, because if it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t be a champion or in this position to help her or my other children.”

3. He's Out to Unify the Heavyweight Division

David A. Smith / Stringer / Getty

If you take a quick scroll through Wilder’s Instagram or watch one of his press conferences, you’ll quickly realize that this man fears no one and is eager to put his skills to the test against anyone with a belt in the heavyweight boxing division. Joseph Parker holds the WBO belt, and Joshua holds the WBA, IBO, and IBF belts. Wilder plans on going through both men to prove who the true heavyweight is.

4. He's Defended His Title Six Times

Steve Marcus / Getty

Since first fighting Stiverne and snatching the belt, the "Bronze Bomber" has successfully defended his title six times. The one knock against Wilder has been his unorthodox rise and his lack of big-name opponents, but these title defenses prove he’s the real deal.

5. Challenging Him Is a Bad Idea, No Matter Who You Are

Al Bello / Getty

Just because you’re not a professional boxer doesn’t mean you're spared from the wrath of Wilder. Back in 2014, Wilder accepted a challenge from an infamous boxing troll, and it went exactly as you’d expect it to go. The scrawny troll was run out of the gym by a fierce Wilder.

Take a look below for yourself:

