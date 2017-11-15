5 Things to Know About Deontay Wilder

David A. Smith / Stringer / Getty

Hailing from Tuscaloosa, AL, Deontay Wilder has effectively, furiously become one of the most feared names in boxing. The "Bronze Bomber" has plowed through the heavyweight division, keeping a perfect record of 39-0. Only one fighter, Bermane Stiverne, has been able to make it the distance with the 6'7" beast—and that was back in 2015 when he lost his title to Wilder.

In addition to his knockout power in the ring, Wilder embodies what the world expects of a WBC heavyweight champ. Wilder is a merciless trash-talker, sports a lean 226-lb physique, and is perpetually well-dressed.

Following his latest title defense against Stiverne on November 5, Wilder's list of challengers is running low, making names like Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, and Joseph Parker his main targets for potential opponents in 2018. Wilder is after Joshua in particular, since he holds the IBO, WBA, and IBF world titles. Although there's no official timetable set on a Wilder and Joshua title unification fight, the question is when—rather than if—it'll happen.

Casual fans may not be hip to the "Bronze Bomber's" incredible career, but here's what you should know about this rising star.