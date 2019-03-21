5 Weird Fitness Trends You Probably Forgot

Jane Fonda’s Workout and the VHS Renaissance

Jane Fonda has, and probably will always be, a huge figure in American popular culture. Between Oscar-nominated films and anti-war demonstrations, there is a huge chapter of Fonda’s story we should never forget: her career as an ’80s fitness icon.

Fonda released her first aerobics video, Jane Fonda’s Workout, in 1982. The VHS video came on the heels of Fonda opening her first workout studio in 1979 in order to give women a space to workout in a gym landscape dominated by musclemen and bodybuilders. Fonda incorporated her love of ballet into her aerobics routines to make the workouts more enjoyable for herself, but soon found others were drawn to her routines as well. In 1981, she published Jane Fonda’s Workout Book, which spent more than six months on the non-fiction bestseller list and inspired the series of VHS tapes that followed.

As a reigning member of Hollywood royalty and a cultural icon in her own right, Fonda sparked the aerobics craze of the 1980s, all while posing in black tights and legwarmers. She also popularized the culture of women working out in general. The first video opens up with Fonda appearing on screen in a baby pink, moto jacket explaining how she wanted these tapes to give women the freedom to workout on their own terms outside of the predominantly male-dominated gyms of the era. With more and more women independent in the workforce, these women had disposable incomes to spend on VHS tapes and books for self-improvement and physical wellbeing. Also, leg warmers were cool in the 1980s. They were the original athleisure trend.

Fonda was able to continue this successful venture throughout the entire decade, with some of her best-selling videos released in 1986 and 1987 with Jane Fonda’s New Workout and Jane Fonda’s Low-Impact Aerobic Workout, respectively. It certainly helped that Fonda’s slender, muscular physique was a walking advertisement for her product. The then 43-year-old actress appeared in the acclaimed film On Golden Pond in 1981, and if you weren’t too busy focusing on the real-life tension unfolding on-screen with her father Henry Fonda, you definitely noticed how incredible she looks in that bikini scene.

While Fonda retreated from the spotlight altogether following her divorce in the early 1990s, her fitness legacy lives on. You can still purchase her original tapes for $9.99 on Amazon Prime Video or as physical DVDs complete with leg-warmer clad cover art on her website if you’re feeling really nostalgic. Vogue detailed how one reluctant gym-goer found the vintage tapes to be her favorite fitness trend by far after watching the videos on Amazon. Maybe Jane Fonda’s Workout, like fine wine and Fonda herself, only gets better with age.