6 Actors We'd Love to See Cast as the New Batman

1. Armie Hammer

Notable Roles: The Lone Ranger, Oliver in Call Me By Your Name

Most Bat-like Feature: Walking the line

Anyone who has seen Hammer's bonkers performance in Sorry To Bother You as a coked-up CEO secretly creating a race of horsemen knows he can do the unhinged thing well. And deep down, Bruce Wayne/Batman at his grittiest is not exactly stable. That is why he is DC's richest character to mine. Hammer is also no stranger to action movies, and while The Lone Ranger was a box office failure, he still went through the rigors of cowboy boot camp (riding, lassoing, gunplay) and more to ease into the part. He even did some stunts like standing on a rickety tower 2,000 feet above the ground.

Hammer said his take on the famed American gunman was more Bruce Wayne than John Wayne, and the 32-year-old actor was actually selected as Batman back in 2007 for George Miller's scraped Justice League: Mortal project. He wanted to go psycho with the part. With another period action pic (The Man From U.N.C.L.E.) already under his belt, Hammer seems set for a spin as a modern superhero.