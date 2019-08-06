This 89-Year-Old Powerhouse Deadlifts 405 Pounds

Joe Stockinger has been lifting for 66 years—longer than most Muscle & Fitness readers have been alive. But even at 89, he’s showing no signs of slowing down.

The German native first picked up a barbell in 1954, and to this day he puts up impressive weight. ESPN recently posted an Instagram video where he can be seen deadlifting 405 pounds—that’s more than two-and-a-half times his bodyweight of 147 pounds.

Check it out here: