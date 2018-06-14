Alex Ovechkin Shaves Off His Playoff Beard After Stanley Cup Win

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin has been celebrating quite a bit since winning the Stanley Cup. Between sleeping with the trophy, doing keg stands out of it, and celebrating with thousands of fans in Washington D.C., Ovechkin has been soaking up every moment of his first championship.

But he had one more thing to do to complete the celebration: Shave his playoff beard.

With some help from Gillette and their Fusion ProShield razor, Ovechkin took off the beard he grew over the last two months as the Capitals marched their way to the NHL title. Before winning the Stanley Cup for the first time, Ovechkin was one of the most accomplished players in all of sports who hadn’t yet won a championship. Now he can cross that off his list.

Here’s a look at Ovechkin before and after shaving: