All Elite Wrestling Announces TV Debut

It’s the news wrestling fans have been waiting for: All Elite Wrestling will make its TV debut on Oct. 2, 2019.

A promo video released by the company shows some of AEW’s biggest stars in action, including Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, and Jon Moxley. It promises a wrestling company that hits harder and flies higher. Check it out here:

Appropriately, AEW will be carried on TNT, home of WCW during the Monday Night Wars. It remains to be seen whether the promotion can challenge WWE’s monopoly on mainstream wrestling, but fans everywhere are excited to at least have another option.

There have already been some heated exchanges, albeit subtle ones, between the two companies. Rhodes famously smashed a throne with a sledgehammer, the weapon of choice for WWE Executive Vice President Triple H, who calls himself “The King of Kings.” Triple H responded by saying he’s not focused on other promotions, but he also called AEW a “piss ant company” during the WWE’s Hall of Fame night in a jab at Billy Gunn, who works for AEW.

There are sure to be more fireworks as October approaches. But before that, Jericho will face “Hangman” Adam Page on August 31 at "All Out" to crown the inaugural AEW champion.