Franco and Arnold are… Still Hungry.
Don't RE-live your glory days – LIVE your glory days, every day. There are always new challenges, new weights to lift, new mountains to climb. Stay hungry. Like me and Franco. He was my favorite training partner 4 decades ago and he is my favorite training partner today. For the full video: https://youtu.be/i7pOvT9fQ98
Posted by Arnold Schwarzenegger on Tuesday, February 9, 2016
What a friendship! Between them, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Franco Columbu own nine Mr. Olympia titles, but more importantly, they are firm friends. Arnold and Franco first met in 1965 in Germany and would come to the United States four years later. The pair started a bricklaying business together and Columbu would go on to be Arnold’s best man when he got married in 1986.
And while the two bodybuilding titans share many fond memories, Arnold suggests focusing on what’s ahead. “Don’t RE-live your glory days – LIVE your glory days, every day. There are always new challenges, new weights to lift, new mountains to climb. Stay hungry. Like me and Franco. He was my favorite training partner 4 decades ago and he is my favorite training partner today.”
Here are some more shots showing Arnold and Franco flexing through the years.