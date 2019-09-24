Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns to Star in Animated Wrestling Movie

Some of your favorite jacked WWE Superstars and shredded actors are tag teaming up for an upcoming animated movie about monster wrestling — no, really.

WWE Studios recently announced that it teamed up with Paramount Animation to co-produce Rumble, which will tell the story of a “world where monster wrestling is a global sport and monsters are superstar athletes,” according to a press release. The main character, Winnie, seeks to follow in her father’s footsteps by making an underdog wrestler into a champion.

Muscle & Fitness cover model Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns will voice characters in the movie, set for release in summer 2020. Other voice actors will include M&F cover model Terry Crews, Will Arnett, ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith, Tony Danza, and more.

“Rumble is steeped in the world of wrestling, and what better partners to help bring this world to life than WWE?” Mireille Soria, president of Paramount Animation, said in a statement. “They bring a pedigree and institutional excellence that is unmatched, and we couldn’t be happier to collaborate with them on this special film."

This will be Lynch’s first foray into the movie world, but Reigns’ second. He featured alongside his cousin The Rock in the summer blockbuster Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

Rumble will be directed by Hamish Grieve, who worked in the animation department for Shrek 2, Shrek the Third, and Monsters vs. Aliens.