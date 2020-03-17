Alliance Images / Shutterstock

The Best At-Home YouTube Workouts

Tune into these channels for fitness inspiration while stuck at home.

There are times when getting to a gym can be difficult or close to impossible – such as a global pandemic like the coronavirus, which has forced gyms to shut their doors. Other times, it’s because you’re unable to get a babysitter for the kids or you’ve just got too much going on at home.

Whether it’s a viral outbreak or a crazy work schedule, there’s no excuse for skipping workouts in the 21st century. There are tons of apps that offer at-home workouts for the strength athlete, yogi, and runner who needs a way to stay fit no matter what’s going on in the world. But some of those apps can carry a heavy price tag or costly monthly membership, making them prohibitive for some people. Luckily, there’s always YouTube.

Yup, that website you’ve been using to watch hours of cat videos can also help you lose fat and maintain muscle mass if you know what to search for.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best YouTube fitness channels that offer at-home workouts you can do with minimal or no equipment.

@james_grage_/Instagram
James Grage

Remember those resistance bands you got as a gift one year that have since been collecting dust in a corner somewhere? Now might be a good time to dig them out and use them to build some quality muscle.

James Grage has been using resistance bands exclusively for years, and his physique is proof they can work just as well as free weights to get you ripped. Grage originally started using them so he could work out at home and spend more time with his children. Although he hasn’t uploaded any new content in a while, he has plenty of videos for you to browse and get inspired from.

@leansquad/Instagram
Lean Squad

Former rugby player and personal trainer Phil Mackenzie has been uploading at-home and bodyweight workouts on his YouTube channel since long before the coronavirus pandemic started. He’s been on a mission to prove you can stay lean while living a busy life.

His channel also offers plenty of recipes and cooking tips to stay fit.

@adrienelouise/Instagram
Yoga with Adriene

With more than 6 million subscribers, Adriene Mishler’s yoga workouts are some of the most popular on the Internet.

She’s been uploading videos since 2012, so you have hours of videos to choose from and tons of variety. Adriene has yoga routines to relieve tension, inspire creativity, and a whole lot more. 

@thenx/Instagram
OFFICIALTHENX

Chris Heria preaches the benefits of calisthenics workouts that don’t require equipment, but still get you sculpted in less time than it would take in the gym.

While a lot of his videos have to do with trying to obtain six-pack abs, he also has plenty of bodyweight shoulder, chest, and full-body workouts for you to choose from.

@simeonpanda/Instagram
Simeon Panda

The former Muscle & Fitness cover model is known for his work in the gym, but the fitness influencer has been uploading at-home and no equipment workouts for years. He even has a back workout regimen that only requires the use of a towel.

We’re sure he’ll be adding some new content in the very near future.

