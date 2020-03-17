The Best At-Home YouTube Workouts

There are times when getting to a gym can be difficult or close to impossible – such as a global pandemic like the coronavirus, which has forced gyms to shut their doors. Other times, it’s because you’re unable to get a babysitter for the kids or you’ve just got too much going on at home.

Whether it’s a viral outbreak or a crazy work schedule, there’s no excuse for skipping workouts in the 21st century. There are tons of apps that offer at-home workouts for the strength athlete, yogi, and runner who needs a way to stay fit no matter what’s going on in the world. But some of those apps can carry a heavy price tag or costly monthly membership, making them prohibitive for some people. Luckily, there’s always YouTube.

Yup, that website you’ve been using to watch hours of cat videos can also help you lose fat and maintain muscle mass if you know what to search for.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best YouTube fitness channels that offer at-home workouts you can do with minimal or no equipment.