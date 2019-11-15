Best Movies and Shows to Stream on Disney+

The launch of Disney+, the latest streaming service to hit your smart TV, has made hundreds of movies and TV shows available to the masses with just a few simple clicks. If you’re anything like us, you’ve probably spent the past few days binging the Marvel Cinematic Universe and a few classic Simpsons episodes (like the one where Homer joins a gym and gets buff).

And while we encourage you to forget about the gym and training every now and then, your TV time could also be used to further motivate you on your fitness journey.

While you won’t find Pumping Iron or Rocky on Disney+, there are plenty of fitness-inspired movies available on the service that’ll get you pumped up and ready to hit the gym or run a 5K.

Here are some of our favorite picks available on Disney+

• Anything from the Marvel Cinematic Universe — because seeing Chris Hemsworth and Brie Larson in killer shape will motivate anyone to lift some weights.

• Strongest Man in the World — This 1975 movie tells the story of a college student, played by Kurt Russell, who gains super strength by eating a chemically-enhanced cereal (no, not steroids).

• Invincible — Nothing is more inspiring than seeing Mark Wahlberg defy the odds to become an NFL player.

• Moana — Because it’s Disney, we had to include one musical — plus, it has a singing Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in it. What can we say except you’re welcome?

• Heavyweights — A group of fat camp kids fight back against their overzealous trainer, played by Ben Stiller, but in the end make the transformation they were looking for.

• Avatar — Well…this doesn’t have too much to do with fitness but it’s an awesome movie.

• Miracle — 'Merica. That is all.

• Breaking 2 — Before Eliud Kipchoge broke the sub-two-hour marathon barrier in October 2019 (yes, it did count), he attempted the feat in Italy with two other runners.

• Free Solo — Free climber Alex Honnold attempts to scale the 3,200-foot El Capitan in Yosemite National Park — without a rope.

• Remember the Titans — For those moments you need inspiration, but a good cry at the same time.