Big Show Says John Cena Motivated Him to Get Six-Pack Abs

Big Show has gone through a lot of transformations over the course of his three-decade wrestling career, but he was never shredded—hell, for most of his career, he was barely fit. But the larger-than-life Superstar took everyone in the wrestling world by surprise when he revealed a set of six-pack abs in 2017. While still massive, Big Show lost more than 90 pounds to become the slimmest giant in the game.

In case you’ve forgotten, here’s a look at his trimmed-down physique:

People wondered what motivated him to get into the best shape of his life, but it turns out they should’ve asked him who motivated him to do it. The answer: Muscle & Fitness cover model and WWE Superstar John Cena (who knows a thing or two about six packs).

In Rebuilding Big Show, a documentary on his career that was released on the WWE Network on July 27, The World’s Largest Athlete said a conversation with Cena changed his life forever.

“I was joking and saying ‘Oh yeah I’m going to get me some abs and be a bodybuilder, that’s what I’m going to do,’” Show recalled. “And I said, ‘Who would want to see a giant with abs?’” Cena simply replied, “Yeah, a giant with abs. Who would want to see that?” before walking away from Show. Apparently, it was enough to get him more motivated than ever.

“The way John hit me with that comment, for once in 40-something years, lit a fire under my big fat ass,” Show said.

Show then sought out Dodd, his trainer, and the rest was history. You can watch Big Show discuss Cena’s comments in the video below:

Show gets real about his weight struggles in the video, and talks about how he didn’t want to end up like Andre the Giant, who died at 46 weighing more than 500 pounds. Show was about 44 when he decided to lose weight, and has weighed in at over 500 pounds. Now, he's closer to 400, and his story is a reminder that it’s never too late to make a change in your life, and that anything is possible.