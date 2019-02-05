Brie Larson Unveils Action-Packed 'Captain Marvel’ Trailer

We’re on the brink of the first Marvel movie of 2019, and March can’t come soon enough. Hype for Captain Marvel is already exploding since this film leads straight into Avengers: Endgame (April 26). Captain Marvel also has a lot of firsts. It's the first time Marvel has a female lead (Brie Larson) in one of its film. Yes, this is the first time that the character of Carol Susan Jane Danvers (aka Captain Marvel) will ever be depicted on the big screen. The film also takes place in the '90s, which no other Marvel movie has done until this point.

Brie Larson unveiled an action-packed, 45-second clip showing Captain Marvel in serious pursuit atop of a moving train while Nick Furry (Samuel L. Jackson) and agent Agent Coulson (Clark Gregg) hunt her down. Albiet short, this clip does shed a bit of light on the tone of the movie, and the Captain Marvel character, which some casual fans may not know too well.

It’s still unclear if this is a continuation of the scene that was in the original trailer where Captain Marvel beat the brakes off of a grandma. The Anna Boden- and Ryan Fleck-directed movie hits March 8.