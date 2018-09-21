Chris Hemsworth Shares First Look at the New ‘Men in Black’ With Tessa Thompson

Following their fantastic work together in Thor: Ragnarok, Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson have reunited again for Men in Black 4. Hemsworth shared the first look at the new Men in Black film on his social media accounts, posting a photo from the set and a video featuring both Hemsworth and Thompson.

Thompson was cast in the film in March to star alongside Hemsworth, who showed off his comedic chops in Ghostbusters and Ragnarok. The new film is expected to take the MIB organization on a more global scale compared to the earlier films.

Here’s a look at Hemsworth and Thompson on the set:



Yeah, so I’m gonna need Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson to be the leads of every movie going forward. Thanks in advance. pic.twitter.com/ruL0gbi348 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 20, 2018

F. Gary Gray is directing the film after working on Straight Outta Compton and The Fate of the Furious, while Liam Neeson and Kumail Nanjiani are also in the cast, although it has not been confirmed who they’ll be playing.

Emma Thompson is also in the new film, returning to the franchise as Agent O after appearing in Men in Black 3. While Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith are not expected to return, the film isn’t going to completely ignore the world that was built over the first three movies.

Men in Black 4 is set for a May 17, 2019 release.