Christmas Gift Guide: Ideas for Video Game Fans

Treat the gamer in your life to one of these awesome gifts—because everyone needs rest days.

Gaming may have started as a diversion for kids, with classics like Super Mario and Donkey Kong, but they have evolved into complex, open-world, rated-M-for-mature playable movies in the last two decades. 2018 was a particularly good year for games, from the highly anticipated, record-breaking release of Red Dead Redemption 2 to the latest installment in the Call of Duty franchise, Black Ops 4. Still, a surprising contender took the number one spot on our list of the best gaming gifts of the year. 

Give the gamer in your life a treat this holiday season with one of the best video games to come out this year. They'll need something to pass the time when they're bored on a much-needed, well-deserved rest day. 

Courtesy of Activision
10. Call of Duty: Black Ops IV

PS4, Xbox One, PC

It was early 2018 and change was in the air. The Fortnite-ification of the world was almost complete. First-person battle royales were the flavor du jour and Call of Duty was looking rusty by comparison. The future was here, and COD surely wasn’t it… Yeah, not so fast. Black Ops IV arrived in October and proved that the COD devs can do anything you do—only better. And remember this was supposed to be a scary year for the first COD without a campaign. Instead it delivered a massive battle royale playground in Blackout mode to compare favorably with PUBG and Fortnite—but with the controls, upgrades, and big-boy visuals that have been honed to perfection over 13 entries in the series. The standard multiplayer modes you’ve come to expect are there, too, and better than ever—including zombies. The king is back, baby.

Courtesy of SONY
9. Detroit: Become Human

PS4

It’s 2038 and the androids are revolting—but like any decent sci-fi story, the conflict is much more cerebral than just things going boom. You’ll be at least an hour into this game before you realize you don’t miss running, gunning, and exploring in the traditional video game sense. This game is playable cinema as only Quantic Dream and David Cage can do. The bulk of what you control is a series of mini-games wherein you work through dialogue trees and analyze environmental data; the fact that it melds into a complete experience with some emotional heft is a heroic feat of game design. The fact that each frame is hypnotically gorgeous doesn’t hurt, either.

Courtesy of Square Enix
8. Shadow of the Tomb Raider

PS4, Xbox One

When Crystal Dynamics rebooted Tomb Raider in 2013, they found inspiration in Batman Begins. A wise move, considering you couldn’t choose a better template for re-centering a franchise that had fully flown off the rails into camp. As with Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, the Lara reboot wasn’t necessarily about getting rid of the franchise’s more ridiculous elements, but rooting them just enough in the real world where the story and the protagonist’s motivations mattered again. Lara’s passion and humanity have pushed these new games forward as she has slowly, and more credibly, evolved from her first kill out of necessity into the dual-pistol-wielding superhero we first met in 1997. Shadow of the Tomb Raider is a terrific capstone to the trilogy, in terms of both story and gameplay. I don’t envy the developers as they try to figure out where to go now, but getting here has been seriously impressive.

Courtesy of Microsoft
7. Forza Horizon 4

Xbox One, PC

Whether you’re playing Forza Motorsport or its open-world counterpart Horizon, you expect to be overwhelmed by car selection. That’s of course the case again this year with 450 cars set in a faithfully recreated Great Britain, but the level of customization—for your vehicles, avatar, and soundtrack—is truly staggering. Add in a constantly shifting array of online challenges and real-time weather shifts—all with the best graphics in the series to date—and the game is almost infinitely replayable.

Courtesy of 2K Games
6. NBA 2K19

PS4, Xbox One

Much more than an annual patch, NBA 2K19 seamlessly recreates all the excitement of playoff basketball—from the pre-game studio presentation, to the in-game commentary, to the crowd detail, and of course the fluid, lifelike action on the floor. Whether you want to take control of every minute detail in MyLeague mode or you take more of an old-school pick-up-and-play approach, 2K19 is a rewarding experience and one of the all-around best sports games of the year.

Courtesy of Activision
5. Destiny 2: Forsaken

PS4, Xbox One, PC

There’s so much new in this Destiny expansion that it’s pretty much Destiny 2.5. In addition to the new story, it injects the game with an Old West vibe and presents players with tons of brand new stuff: settings, weapons, armor, super powers, and a massive raid. Plus, there’s a whole new game mode called "Gambit" that creates an awesome twist on the player-versus-player and co-op styles by combining the two. There’s a LOT more Destiny expansion coming in the next year, but this is where you’ll want to get started. New players who snag the Legendary Collection will get access to everything from the base game through the Forsaken expansion.

Courtesy of SEGA
4. The Old Guard Mascots: Sonic and Crash

Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One

If you grew up at that time in gaming history where it was inconceivable that you’d ever see the mascots of Sony, Sega, and Nintendo all hanging out on the same system, then 2018 brought a nice surprise. Sonic Mania Plus—which includes DLC with new playable characters from last year’s Sonic Mania—got a multi-platform release on PS4, Xbox One, and the Switch. Meanwhile, last year's Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy—which smoothed out the rough polygon edges from the '90s originals—got a port from the PS4 over to the Switch, Xbox One, and PC. The games play phenomenally well (another remaster, The Spyro Reignited Trilogy, is also available on PS4 and Xbox One) and are a testament to the strength of old-school platforming mechanics. The fact that you can get both on the cheap is a nice bonus.   

Courtesy of SONY
3. God of War

PS4

The bread and butter of the original God of War games was their old-school difficulty and screen-filling bosses. While those trademarks made the jump to this reboot, Sony Santa Monica Studios gives it a previously unseen level of emotional resonance, thanks to a story hinging on Kratos’s fallibility as a demigod and as a father. His relationship with his young son, Atreus, will make you feel more than you would have ever thought possible in such a bloody and violent spectacle. There are big shoes to fill when it comes to this franchise, but God of War did everything it needed to keep the series moving forward, delivering the best visuals, story, and combat fans have yet to see. 

Courtesy of Rockstar Games
2. Red Dead Redemption II

PS4, Xbox One

Right off the bat, it’s mission accomplished: The opening cinematics will give you the feeling that you’ve stepped into a playable version of a classic Western. The incredible level of detail, from the lighting to the score, doesn’t let up over the course of a massive story playing out in one of the best open worlds ever created. The level of immersion and things to do—from shaving and bathing to hunting and heisting—is almost intimidating. Choose to play with honor or without; either way, this is a hell of a ride and not to be missed, more than worthy of the many Game of the Year honors it’s sure to garner. But on our list, it was edged out by one amazing competitor…

Courtesy of SONY
1. Spider-Man

PS4

Length is an inadequate measure of any game’s quality. Gamers always say they want more, but what’s the sense of a marathon campaign if you can feel every minute of it? You don’t know, feel, or care about the length of any of the truly great games because they all feel short. That is the case with Spider-Man, whether you stick to just the campaign (about 16 hours) or go for Platinum status (40+ hours). Like a master showman, Spider-Man leaves you wanting more, no matter how much time you’ve invested.

There’s a strong case to be made that Spider-Man ripped all its most successful elements from the Arkham series—from skill upgrades and gadgets to the layout of the open world and side missions. But Arkham has been stolen from enough at this point where it no longer feels taboo. Remember when early first-person shooters were referred to as Doom clones? Well, we’re in a new genre now—and with all credit due to Arkham for creating that genre—Spider-Man isn’t a rehash or a copy. It’s third-person open-world action perfected.

The map is a work of art. Manhattan gets its best-ever video game interpretation and half the joy comes from the simple act of traversing its rooftops; diving, spinning, web-slinging, vaulting, and moonsaulting melt the hours into minutes. The combat is fast and fluid and the vast array of gadgets and skills you can inject into the mix ensure it doesn’t grow stale. The game’s technical marvels steal all the headlines, but the story is no slouch, either. You’d be forgiven for thinking there’s nowhere new or fresh to take the character after three cinematic reboots, but here, an older, more polished Peter Parker (he’s in his early 20s) and his complicated relationships with Mary Jane and Dr. Octavius—as well as some new characters—prove how durable and versatile his world really is.

It would take quite lot to stand out against 2018’s other powerhouse blockbusters like God of War and Red Dead Redemption II, but Spider-Man—with its brighter world and focus on fun creates an experience you won’t want to end. That’s why it’s our game of the year, and the perfect gift for any gamer in your life. As the late, great Stan Lee put it: “Nuff said.”

