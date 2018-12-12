Christmas Gift Guide: Ideas for Video Game Fans

1. Spider-Man

PS4

Length is an inadequate measure of any game’s quality. Gamers always say they want more, but what’s the sense of a marathon campaign if you can feel every minute of it? You don’t know, feel, or care about the length of any of the truly great games because they all feel short. That is the case with Spider-Man, whether you stick to just the campaign (about 16 hours) or go for Platinum status (40+ hours). Like a master showman, Spider-Man leaves you wanting more, no matter how much time you’ve invested.

There’s a strong case to be made that Spider-Man ripped all its most successful elements from the Arkham series—from skill upgrades and gadgets to the layout of the open world and side missions. But Arkham has been stolen from enough at this point where it no longer feels taboo. Remember when early first-person shooters were referred to as Doom clones? Well, we’re in a new genre now—and with all credit due to Arkham for creating that genre—Spider-Man isn’t a rehash or a copy. It’s third-person open-world action perfected.

The map is a work of art. Manhattan gets its best-ever video game interpretation and half the joy comes from the simple act of traversing its rooftops; diving, spinning, web-slinging, vaulting, and moonsaulting melt the hours into minutes. The combat is fast and fluid and the vast array of gadgets and skills you can inject into the mix ensure it doesn’t grow stale. The game’s technical marvels steal all the headlines, but the story is no slouch, either. You’d be forgiven for thinking there’s nowhere new or fresh to take the character after three cinematic reboots, but here, an older, more polished Peter Parker (he’s in his early 20s) and his complicated relationships with Mary Jane and Dr. Octavius—as well as some new characters—prove how durable and versatile his world really is.

It would take quite lot to stand out against 2018’s other powerhouse blockbusters like God of War and Red Dead Redemption II, but Spider-Man—with its brighter world and focus on fun creates an experience you won’t want to end. That’s why it’s our game of the year, and the perfect gift for any gamer in your life. As the late, great Stan Lee put it: “Nuff said.”