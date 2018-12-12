SONY
News
Christmas Gift Guide: Ideas for Video Game Fans
Treat the gamer in your life to one of these awesome gifts—because everyone needs rest days.
Gaming may have started as a diversion for kids, with classics like Super Mario and Donkey Kong, but they have evolved into complex, open-world, rated-M-for-mature playable movies in the last two decades. 2018 was a particularly good year for games, from the highly anticipated, record-breaking release of Red Dead Redemption 2 to the latest installment in the Call of Duty franchise, Black Ops 4. Still, a surprising contender took the number one spot on our list of the best gaming gifts of the year.
Give the gamer in your life a treat this holiday season with one of the best video games to come out this year. They'll need something to pass the time when they're bored on a much-needed, well-deserved rest day.
1 of 10
Courtesy of Activision
2 of 10
Courtesy of SONY
3 of 10
Courtesy of Square Enix
4 of 10
Courtesy of Microsoft
5 of 10
Courtesy of 2K Games
6 of 10
Courtesy of Activision
7 of 10
Courtesy of SEGA
8 of 10
Courtesy of SONY
9 of 10
Courtesy of Rockstar Games
10 of 10
Courtesy of SONY