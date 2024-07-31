Two 80s icons were united at the 2024 Corpus Cristi Comic Con when martial arts movie star, Chuck Norris was photographed with “The Incredible Hulk,” Lou Ferrigno, giving social media a prime opportunity to add some more comedic quotes to the Chuck Norris lexicon.

We’ve all read those Chuck Norris-isms on the net. You know, those absurd ‘facts,’ like; when Chuck Norris was born, he apparently came out feet first so that he could roundhouse kick his doctor. Or how about the idea that Norris brushes his teeth with barbed wire? Or, that the action star can blow bubbles with beef jerky? Now, the Walker, Texas Ranger star has given the internet something new to buzz about after sharing his picture with “The Incredible Huk,” Lou Ferrigno, because in that same Instagram post was a digital render of Norris and The Hulk ready to square off.

“I had the pleasure of running into an old friend this last weekend at Corpus Christi Comic Con,” wrote Norris on July 29, 2024. “Lou Ferrigno and I go way back. Such a kind and wonderful person. It was truly an INCREDIBLE blessing getting to catch up.”

Of course, Norris’s fans couldn’t wait to weigh-in with their responses, so here’s ten of the best:

“Yeah ok, lol this is funny because that’s the HULK and he has no chance against him!!!” — wrote @paul_w_c

“When the Hulk gets angry he turns into Chuck Norris” — wrote @a_barret_.50_cal

“Hulk doesn’t fight Chuck Norris. He negotiates” — wrote @iiam2214

“When Hulk sees Norris, it shrinks back to its original size” — wrote @khakimov6033

“Chuck Norris turned Hulk green with his gaze” — wrote @el_gato_elias_

“The Hulk gets green with envy when he sees Chuck Norris” — wrote @adrian_tdi_

“Chuck Norris and the Hulk had a game of thumbs wars and the loser had to wear purple pants” — wrote @dangvw

“Hulk doesn’t go to Chuck to pick a fight, he goes to see him for counselling” — wrote @woodland_tiger_2.0

“Chuck Norris gave Bruce Banner the formula for gamma radiation to become the Hulk, so Chuck would have a semi-worthy opponent. It’s still no match, but a good sparring partner at least” — wrote @catholic harbinger

“Chuck Norris can turn into a Hulk, but nobody has ever been able to interrupt his peace, and make him that angry” — wrote @gloomeinescent

Despite the obvious demand, there are, sadly, no plans as yet for a Chuck Norris versus Hulk movie, but a quick check of IMDB reveals that he is slated to appear as “Commander Chuck Norris” in the upcoming action-comedy, Zombie Plane.

Follow Chuck Norris on Instagram!