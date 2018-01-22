Dana White Says CM Punk Will 'Get Another Shot' in the UFC

When former WWE wrestler CM Punk lost his debut UFC bout to Mickey Gall at UFC 203 in 2016, the defeat was so one-sided that many fans speculated that Punk would never step into the Octagon again. It turns out: They were wrong.

Dana White directly addressed rumors of Punk's return and stated that he's going to give him another chance in a recent interview with AP. "I like that guy. He’s a good dude," White said. "He wants one more. He wants to get another shot. I’m going to give it to him.”

Punk made a name for himself in the WWE, delivering a now-infamous "pipe bomb" promo that is often considered one of the brand's best moments on television. However, he eventually retired from wrestling due to disagreements with WWE. He went on to join the UFC in 2014, but has only had the one match since.

Punk's trainer, Duke Roufus, posted a photo of Punk post-training a few days ago, proving that Punk is dedicated to giving it all in his next match:

There's no set match yet, but stay tuned to find out when Punk will get his shot at redemption in the Octagon.