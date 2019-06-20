Dana White Says He’d Make the Tom Cruise and Justin Bieber Fight Happen

In early June, Justin Bieber issued a very strange, very random challenge to Tom Cruise, asking the 56-year old actor to fight him in the Octagon. Then, former UFC superstar Conor McGregor, who will jump at any chance he gets to make money, said he'd host the fight. Check out Bieber's original tweet below.



I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019

He hasn't commented on the issue since, save for this reply to a mock video another Twitter user posted:



Damn Tom this didn’t go as planned https://t.co/C2cXfVHZyM — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019

We're still not sure why the Biebs 1) wants to fight, and 2) wants to fight Tom Cruise, of all people. The Mission Impossible star is still in great shape and does almost all of his own stunts, so he's got to be at least a little bit of a badass. While the fight is probably never going to materialize, UFC President Dana White told TMZ that he's gotten a call from "some real guys" (Scientologists?) and that Cruise has a real interest in putting together the fight.

"So I’m gonna tell you something interesting,” White said. “Obviously, this thing came out—lots of people will talk about fighting somebody in the UFC, things like that. Whether it’s NFL players, or celebrities or whatever, it happens a lot. So obviously I saw it like everybody else did and I didn’t pay much attention to it. It picked up a lot of steam and was everywhere. I’m not gonna say any names but I’m just gonna tell you that I got a phone call from a couple of real guys that said that they really do want to do this fight and they believe that Tom Cruise would do the fight. And I told them, ‘Well, I’ll tell you this, if that’s true, if that’s true and everybody involved in this thing really wants to do it, we can talk.’”

If, and that's a big if, the fight were to happen, it seems like we're not the only ones who favor Cruise. According to a tweet from Best Fight Odds, Cruise is a -200 favorite.