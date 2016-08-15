25 Foods You Shouldn't Eat
Cut these foods out from your diet—now and forever.Read article
Cut these foods out from your diet—now and forever.Read article
These girls with muscles may inspire more than the muscular men out there.Read article
Build Popeye-sized arms and take your strength to a new level.Read article
Some of the best bodies we've ever seen.Read article
View this post on Instagram
#22PushUpChallenge Raising awareness for our 22 US vets who commit suicide daily. If you're a vet and you're going thru it, just know we're thinking about you and you're not alone. Be strong, have faith, keep fighting that good fight and there's always a better day. I challenge my boys @kevinhart4real and @justinjames99 as well as our history making first black OLYMPIC Gold medalist in swimming @swimone13. Thanks to my bud @prattprattpratt for passin' the torch and Hobbs the beast for the bad breath kisses. I'll take em all day ?????
The Rock is no stranger to spreading positive vibes and helping others. He’s back at it again after Chris Pratt challenged him to complete the #22PushupChallenge and raise awareness for the 22 veterans on average who commit suicide every day.
Johnson shared a video of himself doing 22 flawless pushups, with his dog Hobbs joining him for the workout and supplying some “bad breath kisses.”
SEE ALSO: Train Like the Rock: Dwayne Johnson’s Shoulder Routine
The Rock has challanged fellow actor Kevin Hart, Houston Texans player JJ Watt and Olympic gold medalist Simone Manuel to complete the challenge and continue raising awareness for veteran suicides.
“Be strong, have faith, keep fighting that good fight and there’s always a better day,” Johnson’s post read. He stressed the fact that veterans are all in our in our hearts and minds and should never feel alone.
This challenge is something that anyone can do, so get to it and raise awareness while you make some gains!