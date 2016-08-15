The Rock is no stranger to spreading positive vibes and helping others. He’s back at it again after Chris Pratt challenged him to complete the #22PushupChallenge and raise awareness for the 22 veterans on average who commit suicide every day.

Johnson shared a video of himself doing 22 flawless pushups, with his dog Hobbs joining him for the workout and supplying some “bad breath kisses.”

The Rock has challanged fellow actor Kevin Hart, Houston Texans player JJ Watt and Olympic gold medalist Simone Manuel to complete the challenge and continue raising awareness for veteran suicides.

“Be strong, have faith, keep fighting that good fight and there’s always a better day,” Johnson’s post read. He stressed the fact that veterans are all in our in our hearts and minds and should never feel alone.

This challenge is something that anyone can do, so get to it and raise awareness while you make some gains!