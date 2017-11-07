5 Times Dwight Freeney Was Extremely Fit on Instagram

Veteran NFL defensive end Dwight Freeney is nearly 40 years old, but he looks to be in better shape than ever this season, his first with the Seattle Seahawks. This year, the Seahawks signed him seven weeks into the season, and he's got three sacks over the course of the two games he's played so far. Last year, he only had three during the entire season with the Atlanta Falcons.

He spent his first 11 years with the Indianapolis Colts, two with the San Diego Chargers, one with the Arizona Cardinals, and last year with the Falcons.

The 37-year-old has definitely stayed in shape over the years, and his Instagram page is proof. Check out some of his fittest moments: