That moment when your grandpa shows up and puts Muscle Beach regulars to shame: Posted by Thrillist on Tuesday, July 5, 2016

We’ve all seen that older guy crushing it in the gym, but this takes it to a whole other level. CrossFit gym owner and coach Kenneth Leverich teamed up with Thrillist to show off some old man strength. Leverich is only 28 years old, but after a Hollywood-level makeup job, he went to Muscle Beach looking like an 84-year-old. Needless to say, his fellow lifters were shocked.

Leverich maxes out with a 365-pound clean-and-jerk, 302-pound snatch and 465-pound back squat. There aren’t too many old men who can pull that off. Here’s a few more posts from his Instagram account.