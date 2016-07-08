The At Home Bodyweight Workout
That moment when your grandpa shows up and puts Muscle Beach regulars to shame:
Posted by Thrillist on Tuesday, July 5, 2016
We’ve all seen that older guy crushing it in the gym, but this takes it to a whole other level. CrossFit gym owner and coach Kenneth Leverich teamed up with Thrillist to show off some old man strength. Leverich is only 28 years old, but after a Hollywood-level makeup job, he went to Muscle Beach looking like an 84-year-old. Needless to say, his fellow lifters were shocked.
Check out this video I did with @thrillistmedia for @smithandforge i don't know so much about my old man voice.. But the old man costume was on point??
Leverich maxes out with a 365-pound clean-and-jerk, 302-pound snatch and 465-pound back squat. There aren’t too many old men who can pull that off. Here’s a few more posts from his Instagram account.
