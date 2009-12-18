When we profiled San Francisco 49ers tight end Vernon Davis in our September 2007 issue, he was coming off an injury-plagued rookie season in which he hauled in 20 catches, three of them for touchdowns. The former Maryland Terrapin had designs on becoming the greatest tight end ever, and with his athletic pedigree, who were we to argue. This season, Davis is starting to live up to his bold statements from two years ago. Through 14 games, he’s tied for the NFL lead with 11 receiving touchdowns, and has 69 catches for 858 yards for the 6-8 49ers. Revisit our 2007 meeting with Davis with a downloadable PDF of our feature and check out the world-class training and athletic abilities of one of the NFL’s top pass-catchers.