15 Exercises for Massive Forearms
Build Popeye-sized arms and take your strength to a new level.Read article
Build Popeye-sized arms and take your strength to a new level.Read article
From killer home gyms to backyard golf courses, these guys have it made.Read article
We pitted brawlers of past and present to determine who has the best body in the business.Read article
Simple steps to boost this "man" hormone.Read article
When we profiled San Francisco 49ers tight end Vernon Davis in our September 2007 issue, he was coming off an injury-plagued rookie season in which he hauled in 20 catches, three of them for touchdowns. The former Maryland Terrapin had designs on becoming the greatest tight end ever, and with his athletic pedigree, who were we to argue. This season, Davis is starting to live up to his bold statements from two years ago. Through 14 games, he’s tied for the NFL lead with 11 receiving touchdowns, and has 69 catches for 858 yards for the 6-8 49ers. Revisit our 2007 meeting with Davis with a downloadable PDF of our feature and check out the world-class training and athletic abilities of one of the NFL’s top pass-catchers.