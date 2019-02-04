Henry Cavill is Legitimately More Jacked Than a Statue of Superman

There are tons of physically demanding Hollywood roles that require our favorite stars to hulk out, but not many roles require a body that earns the nickname Man of Steel. Henry Cavill is that brawny body, and has played Superman in three separate films already—and looks damn good doing it. However, it’s clear that Cavill has reached a new level when he posted this photo on Instagram revealing way more mass.

A possible reason for the added mass is his latest role in upcoming series The Witcher. Cavill plays Geralt of Rivia in the Netflix original, based off of the novel-turned-video game. According to fandom.com, Geralt is a “monster hunter for hire, who possessed superhuman abilities and was a master swordsman.” Cavill has already built a frame that suggests he’s had a few rumbles with some monsters.

Here’s a clip of what he’ll look like in the show that will likely air sometime in 2020.



Get your first look at Henry Cavill in The Witcher! pic.twitter.com/1O2eWS1MkP — Netflix US (@netflix) October 31, 2018

Several months ago Cavill posted this picture of him working out, and documented his physical journey.

Until the series officially airs, we’ll just have to stay locked in to Cavill’s Instagram to see this physical transformation.