Highlights from the 2020 Arnold Sports Festival

The 2020 Arnold Sports Festival may not have seen a lot of people due to coronavirus concerns, but that doesn’t mean it didn’t see a lot of action. Quite the contrary, as from a competitive standpoint this was one of the most exciting Arnold festivals in a while.

We saw new bodybuilding champions crowned and some repeats; world records broken; emotional moments shared; and more.

Here’s a rundown of some of the moments you may have missed from the 2020 Arnold Sports Festival.