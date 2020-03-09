Nick's Strength and Power / YouTube
News
Highlights from the 2020 Arnold Sports Festival
World records were broken, and Arnold posed with a former rival's son.
The 2020 Arnold Sports Festival may not have seen a lot of people due to coronavirus concerns, but that doesn’t mean it didn’t see a lot of action. Quite the contrary, as from a competitive standpoint this was one of the most exciting Arnold festivals in a while.
We saw new bodybuilding champions crowned and some repeats; world records broken; emotional moments shared; and more.
Here’s a rundown of some of the moments you may have missed from the 2020 Arnold Sports Festival.
1 of 6
2 of 6
3 of 6
4 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6