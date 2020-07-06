He was made of snow and cut to the bone… — wait, those aren’t the words to “Frosty the Snowman.” But they might as well be after recent news that the iconic Christmas character will be played by Jason Momoa. Yes, the same guy who played Aquaman and Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones will portray the pudgy, magical snowman.

According to Variety, Momoa will play and voice the iconic character in a combination live-action/CGI role. “From his role as a count in a land of ice and fire to the oceanic success we all had with ‘Aquaman,’ it felt only right to realize Jason this time in snow,” producer Jon Berg, who worked with Momoa on Aquaman and Justice League and was a producer on the Christmas classic Elf, told Variety.

Momoa will also help produce the movie, which does not yet have a release date. Little else is known about the project, including whether the actor’s shredded body will be featured at any point during the movie. We can’t imagine we’ll see any muscles underneath all that snow.

So why pick someone who’s best known for playing an aquatic superhero and the leader of a marauding tribe of warriors?

“We know Jason’s a true human being filled with love, compassion and a deep connection to ohana (the Hawaiian word for family),” producer Greg Silverman explained to Variety. “All of which is the living spirit of Xmas and Frosty.”

Momoa’s next on-screen appearance will be Dune, a sci-fi action flick that will also feature other ripped actors such as Dave Bautista and Josh Brolin.