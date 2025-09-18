Science-based fitness coach Jeff Nippard has surprised his social media followers by opening the doors to his new fitness space this week and, as you might expect, the natural powerlifter and bodybuilder’s new “Muscle Lab” offers more than just a place to workout. Nippard hopes to further the world of fitness by conducting his own in-house experiments there, too. We take a look inside.

“For the last two years, I’ve been secretly building the most scientific gym on the planet,” revealed Nippard on September 15, 2025, without pinpointing its exact location. Rather than being offered to the public, it’s likely that Nippard’s new facility will play host to future demonstration videos and data crunching, but he does intend to train there himself.

Jeff Nippard Provides Tour of His New Muscle Lab Facility

Beyond the lobby are two differently styled gyms, explained the fitness fanatic. “Behind this door is the ‘dark side’ and behind this door is the ‘light side.’” he explained in videos posted to social media. The light side appears to be more strength and lower body based, comprising of machines such as the pendulum squat and leg extension, along with a deadlift platform and a glute drive machine. There’s also a donkey calf raise machine, squat press and leg curl machines, in addition to a squat rack and smith machine.

“The dark side is more bodybuilding and machine focused,” explained the innovator, revealing that equipment in this area includes a plate loaded seated row, a standing lateral rase machine, hack squat station, seal row, plate loaded chest press, a seated pec deck, seated cable row, and a fully adjustable cable machine. The whole facility is also adorned with custom weights and plates, putting Nippard’s stamp of approval on the new venture.

Jeff Nippard has Opened the “Muscle Lab” to Further Innovate Fitness

In addition to the two distinct exercise areas is the jewel of Nippard’s crown, known as The Muscle Lab. The changemaker revealed that this space contains a DEXA scan for measuring fat, muscle, and bone density. There’s also an ultra-sound machine for creating real-time pictures and videos of the body’s soft tissues. The Muscle Lab houses a BIA (Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis) machine for further measuring of body composition. “Using these devices, now I’m going to be able to run my own scientific studies,” he said proudly. “I’m so excited.”

Jeff Nippard has pointed out that his new fitness space has come to fruition thanks to profits made from his MacroFactor training app. “So thank you so much for making it a reality,” he wrote via Instagram.

To watch the entire tour, see below.