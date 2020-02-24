Julius Maddox Bench Pressed 765 Pounds for an Unofficial World Record

Elite powerlifter Julius Maddox just keeps getting stronger, and he shows no signs of slowing down. For the fourth time in under a year, the Kentuckian has set a new raw bench press world record—this time at 765 pounds.

The lift is unofficial because it was done at his gym and not during competition, but that doesn’t make it any less impressive. Furthermore, the lift looked insanely easy for Maddox, and there was even a slight pause at the bottom.

Check out the lift here:

Maddox set his first raw bench world record in August when he pressed 739.6 pounds to break Kirill Sarychev's world record of 738.5 pounds. Then in November, he benched 744.1 pounds at the Rob Hall Classic in Austin, TX. In January, he set another unofficial record at 755 pounds.

Maddox is set on becoming the first human to accomplish a raw bench of 800 pounds, and from the looks of how easy 765 was, that feat seems to be a matter of when and not if he can do it.

An 800-pound bench has only been accomplished with a bench shirt and other equipment—Houstonian Tiny Meeker holds the equipped bench press world record at 1,102 pounds.

There’s a huge difference between an equipped lift and a raw one, and while Meeker’s record is nothing to scoff at, an 800-pound press by Maddox would be the most mind-boggling bench in recorded history.

We can’t wait to see when he pulls it off.