Key Things to Know About the Coronavirus

Here's why people are freaking out and how you can limit your exposure.

The bodybuilding and sports world expressed equal parts shock and understanding at the decision to postpone the 2020 Arnold Sports Festival Expo, and limit audience participation to only a handful of events due to concerns of the coronavirus

More than 250,000 people from 80 countries—including some with high numbers of coronavirus cases such as Italy, Iran, and China—were scheduled to attend the expo March 5-8. But international health officials have warned people not to be in large crowds until the virus, also known as COVID-19, is under control. 

Arnold Schwarzenegger said he was disappointed the expo would have to be pushed back to a to-be-determined date, but said in an Instagram post he understood why it had to be done and that health is at the core of the Arnold festival. 

“Making money is less important than being healthy,” the 7-time Mr. Olympia said in an Instagram video. “We want people to stay healthy and fit, that’s what it’s all about.” 

 


 

 

The bodybuilding, Strongman, and powerlifting competitions will still take place, but only certain events will be open to the public—such as the Arnold Classic World Bodybuilding Championship finals on Saturday night. All athletes are being screened for symptoms of the virus, according to local reports

Many other public events have been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus, such as the premiere of the next James Bond movie, No Time to Die; dozens of Italian soccer matches; and the FIBO Global Fitness expo that was scheduled for April in Germany. 

If you haven’t figured it out already, the coronavirus is no joking matter, and it should be taken seriously. Here’s a quick primer on what to know about the global health emergency.

What is COVID-19?

The coronavirus is a large family of viruses common in people and animals that affects the respiratory system, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The coronavirus itself is not new, but the COVID-19 strain only started popping up late last year in Wuhan, China. It’s believed the strain started in animals before being spread to humans, the CDC reports on its website. 

Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, and, in extreme cases, death. However, people who contract the virus may not start exhibiting symptoms for up to two weeks after exposure. 

How serious is it?

It’s hard to tell just yet. In China, only 16 percent of cases were listed as “severe,” and worldwide the death rate is 3.4 percent. But those low numbers are not a reason to take this lightly, especially since there is no vaccine or known treatment for it. And the CDC says the “potential public health treat posed by COVID-19 is very high, to the United States and globally.”

Still, unless you’re exposed to someone who has the virus or have traveled to a country where there are many cases, you’re unlikely to contract it. 

How to protect yourself

If you’re still concerned about being exposed, there are a few simple things you can do to avoid catching the virus. For one, consult the CDC’s travel guidance list, which discourages flying to China, Hong Kong, Iran, Italy, Japan, and South Korea at this time. Those places all have high rates of COVID-19. 

Second, limit the number of public places you visit. Large gatherings such as the Arnold festival make it more likely that you could be exposed to someone who’s been to a country where the virus is prevalent. That’s not to say you should become a hermit, though. 

Speaking of public places, remember to wipe down all gym equipment before and after using it. You can’t catch the coronavirus through sweat, but sneeze particles can travel long distances, and people are gross and don’t always cover their mouths. 

After going out in public — and this one shouldn’t have to be said — wash your hands and face. Yes, the lesson your mother taught you when you were 5 is still the best way to prevent the spread of germs. And hand sanitizer alone won’t cut it. 

Lastly, if there are COVID-19 cases in your area and you start coming down with its symptoms, go to a doctor immediately. 

